Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

Fulham showed why they are the Championship's form side with an impressive win over mid-table Leeds.
They dominated the early chances and eventually went ahead when Kevin McDonald deflected in Aleksandar Mitrovic's header from a corner.
The Serbia striker put the game to bed as he ended a flowing counter-attack after Caleb Ekuban spurned one of Leeds' best chances when put through.
Unmarked Jay-Roy Grot should have got one back but headed over from close in.
The Londoners - who are now unbeaten in 18 league games - closed the gap to second-placed Cardiff to five points having played a game more.
But a play-off place looks all but secure as they are now 13 points above seventh-placed Bristol City with six games left - three of which are against sides currently in the bottom six.
Fulham started the game excellently with their full-backs marauding down both flanks - Mitrovic missing a fourth-minute chance after Matt Targett's pull-back before Floyd Ayite hit the base of the far post after Ryan Sessegnon's teasing pass across the face of the goal.
Mitrovic had a free header from the resulting corner well-saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but it was from a similar position that the Serbian striker inadvertently set-up McDonald's opener.
The game turned on a 14-second passage of play as Marcus Bettinelli saved Ekuban's effort allowing Fulham to break - Newcastle-loanee Mitrovic playing a one-two with Tom Cairney to set up his 10th goal in nine games.
Leeds had an appeal for a penalty rightly turned down when Stuart Dallas went to ground easily under a challenge from Bettinelli shortly before Grot's miss - the substitute's header over with the goal gaping summing up the visitors' frustrating evening.
Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:
"It is our ambition to fight for three points every week. But everything depends on Cardiff, they must lose.
"They have five points and that is a big difference. We will try and do our job, it's a race, we will try and chase.
"We must try to push harder and try and win the next game. They need to have some mistakes to give us the opportunity.
"My job is not to be satisfied, my job is to push the players. It's not so important if I'm happy. We are in a season where we can be successful."
Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom:
"The big moments were the difference between the teams.
"We can take lots of things from that game: frustration, anger, pleasure, disappointment.
"Certain things went against us. Some pleasing things came out of the game but I'm getting frustrated.
"We more than matched them but they were good."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 1BettinelliBooked at 68mins
- 2Fredericks
- 4Odoi
- 13Ream
- 21Targett
- 8JohansenBooked at 78mins
- 6McDonaldBooked at 69minsSubstituted forKalasat 88'minutes
- 10Cairney
- 11AyitéSubstituted forNorwoodat 67'minutes
- 32Mitrovic
- 3R Sessegnon
Substitutes
- 7Kebano
- 16Norwood
- 20Piazon
- 22Christie
- 26Kalas
- 27Button
- 47Kamara
Leeds
- 30Peacock-Farrell
- 15Dallas
- 18JanssonBooked at 43mins
- 5PenningtonSubstituted forat 87'minutes
- 28Berardi
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forPhillipsat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 25Vieira
- 10AlioskiSubstituted forGrotat 72'minutes
- 21Sáiz
- 19Hernández
- 45EkubanSubstituted forLasoggaat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lonergan
- 8Anita
- 9Lasogga
- 11Grot
- 22Cibicki
- 23Phillips
- 46Pearce
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 21,538
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 0.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Booking
Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).
Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Tomas Kalas replaces Kevin McDonald.
Matthew Pennington went off injured after Leeds United had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Booking
Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).
Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).
Matt Targett (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United).
Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Ezgjan Alioski.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Caleb Ekuban.
Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Booking
Kevin McDonald (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).
Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Oliver Norwood replaces Floyd Ayité.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Ekuban.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matt Targett.