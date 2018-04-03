Fulham 2-0 Leeds United

Championship
Kevin McDonald deflects in Fulham's opening goal
Kevin McDonald (right) knew very little about how he scored after deflecting in Aleksandar Mitrovic's header

Fulham showed why they are the Championship's form side with an impressive win over mid-table Leeds.

They dominated the early chances and eventually went ahead when Kevin McDonald deflected in Aleksandar Mitrovic's header from a corner.

The Serbia striker put the game to bed as he ended a flowing counter-attack after Caleb Ekuban spurned one of Leeds' best chances when put through.

Unmarked Jay-Roy Grot should have got one back but headed over from close in.

The Londoners - who are now unbeaten in 18 league games - closed the gap to second-placed Cardiff to five points having played a game more.

But a play-off place looks all but secure as they are now 13 points above seventh-placed Bristol City with six games left - three of which are against sides currently in the bottom six.

Fulham started the game excellently with their full-backs marauding down both flanks - Mitrovic missing a fourth-minute chance after Matt Targett's pull-back before Floyd Ayite hit the base of the far post after Ryan Sessegnon's teasing pass across the face of the goal.

Mitrovic had a free header from the resulting corner well-saved by Bailey Peacock-Farrell, but it was from a similar position that the Serbian striker inadvertently set-up McDonald's opener.

The game turned on a 14-second passage of play as Marcus Bettinelli saved Ekuban's effort allowing Fulham to break - Newcastle-loanee Mitrovic playing a one-two with Tom Cairney to set up his 10th goal in nine games.

Leeds had an appeal for a penalty rightly turned down when Stuart Dallas went to ground easily under a challenge from Bettinelli shortly before Grot's miss - the substitute's header over with the goal gaping summing up the visitors' frustrating evening.

Fulham head coach Slavisa Jokanovic:

"It is our ambition to fight for three points every week. But everything depends on Cardiff, they must lose.

"They have five points and that is a big difference. We will try and do our job, it's a race, we will try and chase.

"We must try to push harder and try and win the next game. They need to have some mistakes to give us the opportunity.

"My job is not to be satisfied, my job is to push the players. It's not so important if I'm happy. We are in a season where we can be successful."

Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom:

"The big moments were the difference between the teams.

"We can take lots of things from that game: frustration, anger, pleasure, disappointment.

"Certain things went against us. Some pleasing things came out of the game but I'm getting frustrated.

"We more than matched them but they were good."

Line-ups

Fulham

  • 1BettinelliBooked at 68mins
  • 2Fredericks
  • 4Odoi
  • 13Ream
  • 21Targett
  • 8JohansenBooked at 78mins
  • 6McDonaldBooked at 69minsSubstituted forKalasat 88'minutes
  • 10Cairney
  • 11AyitéSubstituted forNorwoodat 67'minutes
  • 32Mitrovic
  • 3R Sessegnon

Substitutes

  • 7Kebano
  • 16Norwood
  • 20Piazon
  • 22Christie
  • 26Kalas
  • 27Button
  • 47Kamara

Leeds

  • 30Peacock-Farrell
  • 15Dallas
  • 18JanssonBooked at 43mins
  • 5PenningtonSubstituted forat 87'minutes
  • 28Berardi
  • 14O'KaneSubstituted forPhillipsat 23'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 25Vieira
  • 10AlioskiSubstituted forGrotat 72'minutes
  • 21Sáiz
  • 19Hernández
  • 45EkubanSubstituted forLasoggaat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lonergan
  • 8Anita
  • 9Lasogga
  • 11Grot
  • 22Cibicki
  • 23Phillips
  • 46Pearce
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
21,538

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamLeeds
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Leeds United 0.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.

Booking

Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Foul by Tom Cairney (Fulham).

Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Fredericks.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Tomas Kalas replaces Kevin McDonald.

Matthew Pennington went off injured after Leeds United had used all subs.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Matthew Pennington (Leeds United) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Denis Odoi (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United).

Attempt missed. Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Samuel Sáiz following a corner.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Booking

Stefan Johansen (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Stefan Johansen (Fulham).

Pierre-Michel Lasogga (Leeds United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Leeds United).

Matt Targett (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jay-Roy Grot (Leeds United).

Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Pontus Jansson (Leeds United).

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Jay-Roy Grot replaces Ezgjan Alioski.

Substitution

Substitution, Leeds United. Pierre-Michel Lasogga replaces Caleb Ekuban.

Attempt missed. Ryan Fredericks (Fulham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Booking

Kevin McDonald (Fulham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kevin McDonald (Fulham).

Ezgjan Alioski (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Marcus Bettinelli (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Fulham. Oliver Norwood replaces Floyd Ayité.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Sáiz (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Caleb Ekuban.

Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Matt Targett.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves40268673363786
2Cardiff39248762332980
3Fulham402112770412975
4Aston Villa402110964372773
5Derby391714857381965
6Middlesbrough401891356391763
7Bristol City4016141056451162
8Millwall4016141050391162
9Sheff Utd40188145345862
10Preston401515104942760
11Brentford401513125647958
12Ipswich40158174951-253
13Leeds40158175256-453
14Norwich401313144250-852
15QPR401311164957-850
16Sheff Wed401114154854-647
17Nottm Forest39137194356-1346
18Hull40914175561-641
19Reading40912194560-1539
20Bolton40912193459-2539
21Birmingham40116233057-2739
22Barnsley39713193958-1934
23Sunderland40613214372-2931
24Burton40710232971-4231
View full Championship table

