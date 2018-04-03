Bolton Wanderers 0-1 Birmingham City

Former Bolton loanee Lukas Jutkiewicz scored his first Birmingham league goal since September

Birmingham City hung on with 10 men at Bolton to earn their third straight win under Garry Monk and move five points clear of the relegation zone.

The visitors went ahead towards the end of a nervy first half when Lukas Jutkiewicz swept Jacques Maghoma's free-kick in to the roof of the net.

Che Adams was shown a red card for a foul on Craig Noone after half-time.

Bolton piled on the pressure but the Blues held firm to move level on points with their opponents in the table.

Defeat was Bolton's second in a row after Friday's loss at Leeds, as they missed the chance to move eight points clear of 22nd-placed Barnsley, who have a game in hand.

Phil Parkinson's side threw everything they could at Birmingham in the closing stages, with keeper Ben Alnwick going up for a late corner but heading wide.

However, Birmingham, backed by 4,816 travelling fans, were well organised at the back and restricted the home side to half chances, with Bolton failing to have a single attempt on target.

Having also overseen victory at Bolton when in charge of Middlesbrough in September, Monk became the first boss to win twice away from home at the same opponents in a Championship season since former Rotherham and Leeds manager Steve Evans' double over Birmingham in 2015-16.