Derby County v Cardiff City

Cardiff have won all but one of the past six home Championship games against Derby

Derby County boss Gary Rowett will wait on "one or two" players to prove their fitness for this crucial fixture in the end-of-season promotion bid.

The Rams are point behind sixth-placed Millwall with this game in hand, but have lost their past three matches.

Second-placed Cardiff City can create a four-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham with victory.

There are no new injury worries, while defender Jazz Richards available for the first time since January.

This game was postponed back in March after snowfall had put areas surrounding the stadium an "unsafe condition".

Match facts