Derby19:45Cardiff
Venue: Pride Park Stadium

Derby County v Cardiff City

Aron Gunnarsson and David Nugent
Cardiff have won all but one of the past six home Championship games against Derby
Derby County boss Gary Rowett will wait on "one or two" players to prove their fitness for this crucial fixture in the end-of-season promotion bid.

The Rams are point behind sixth-placed Millwall with this game in hand, but have lost their past three matches.

Second-placed Cardiff City can create a four-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham with victory.

There are no new injury worries, while defender Jazz Richards available for the first time since January.

This game was postponed back in March after snowfall had put areas surrounding the stadium an "unsafe condition".

Match facts

  • Derby have won only one of their last six home Championship matches against Cardiff (D2 L3), losing 4-3 last season.
  • The Bluebirds have kept one clean sheet in their last 10 league visits to Pride Park, a 3-0 win in November 2011.
  • The two Championship meetings between Gary Rowett and Neil Warnock have both ended goalless, between Birmingham and Rotherham in February 2016 and in this reverse fixture in September.
  • The Rams have not lost four league games in a row since a run of five back in November 2011.
  • No side has won more games on a Tuesday in the Championship this season than Cardiff (7, level with Fulham).
  • Dave Nugent has not scored in three consecutive league games since January 2014, with Leicester.

Tuesday 24th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves44308682364698
2Cardiff43268966363086
3Fulham442413776423485
4Aston Villa4424101071403182
5Middlesbrough442191463432072
6Millwall4418151155431269
7Derby4318141162451768
8Brentford4418141261491268
9Preston441716115445967
10Bristol City4417151265551066
11Sheff Utd44199165952766
12Leeds44169195662-657
13Norwich441415154654-857
14Ipswich44168205158-756
15Sheff Wed441314175459-553
16QPR441411195567-1253
17Nottm Forest43147224662-1649
18Hull441115186967248
19Reading441013214866-1843
20Birmingham44127253464-3043
21Bolton44913223670-3440
22Barnsley43814214565-2038
23Burton44911243579-4438
24Sunderland44616224878-3034
