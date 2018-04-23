Derby County v Cardiff City
Derby County boss Gary Rowett will wait on "one or two" players to prove their fitness for this crucial fixture in the end-of-season promotion bid.
The Rams are point behind sixth-placed Millwall with this game in hand, but have lost their past three matches.
Second-placed Cardiff City can create a four-point gap between themselves and third-placed Fulham with victory.
There are no new injury worries, while defender Jazz Richards available for the first time since January.
This game was postponed back in March after snowfall had put areas surrounding the stadium an "unsafe condition".
Match facts
- Derby have won only one of their last six home Championship matches against Cardiff (D2 L3), losing 4-3 last season.
- The Bluebirds have kept one clean sheet in their last 10 league visits to Pride Park, a 3-0 win in November 2011.
- The two Championship meetings between Gary Rowett and Neil Warnock have both ended goalless, between Birmingham and Rotherham in February 2016 and in this reverse fixture in September.
- The Rams have not lost four league games in a row since a run of five back in November 2011.
- No side has won more games on a Tuesday in the Championship this season than Cardiff (7, level with Fulham).
- Dave Nugent has not scored in three consecutive league games since January 2014, with Leicester.