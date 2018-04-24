Newport County v Accrington Stanley

Promoted Accrington need just a point to confirm their status as champions.

They are expected to be unchanged for the fifth successive League Two match.

Newport boss Mike Flynn is expected to make changes after being angered by the nature of Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Barnet when Aaron Collins and Ben Tozer were withdrawn at half-time.

Paul Hayes, Frank Nouble and Josh Sheehan could be in line for a recall but Marlon Jackson (hamstring) and Scot Bennett (foot) are doubtful.