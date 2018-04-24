League Two
Newport19:45Accrington
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Accrington Stanley

Accrington Stanley players celebrate promotion

Promoted Accrington need just a point to confirm their status as champions.

They are expected to be unchanged for the fifth successive League Two match.

Newport boss Mike Flynn is expected to make changes after being angered by the nature of Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Barnet when Aaron Collins and Ben Tozer were withdrawn at half-time.

Paul Hayes, Frank Nouble and Josh Sheehan could be in line for a recall but Marlon Jackson (hamstring) and Scot Bennett (foot) are doubtful.

Tuesday 24th April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington43286974413390
2Luton442412891454684
3Wycombe4422121076591778
4Exeter442381362511177
5Notts County4421131070462476
6Lincoln City4319141059441571
7Coventry432181456421471
8Mansfield4417171063491468
9Swindon44197186465-164
10Carlisle441615135952763
11Colchester441613155351261
12Cambridge431612155058-860
13Crawley441610185663-758
14Newport421415135154-357
15Stevenage441313185763-652
16Cheltenham441312196565051
17Crewe44155245873-1550
18Port Vale441114194860-1247
19Yeovil431210215671-1546
20Forest Green43137235371-1846
21Grimsby441112213765-2845
22Morecambe43917174155-1444
23Barnet441010244265-2340
24Chesterfield4398264578-3335
