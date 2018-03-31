Match ends, LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles Football Club 3.
LA Galaxy 4-3 Los Angeles Football Club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic marked his LA Galaxy debut with a match-winning cameo as his side came from 3-0 down to beat new boys Los Angeles FC.
The 36-year-old, stealing the show once more, came on with 20 minutes left and scored a remarkable equaliser from 35 yards before heading in a stoppage-time winner
"I heard the crowd saying 'We want Zlatan, we want Zlatan,' he said.
"So I gave them Zlatan. They were pushing me, and I was giving back."
Galaxy had pulled a goal back before Ibrahimovic was sent on in the 71st minute. And, after he was involved in the build-up for Chris Pontius' header, the Swede struck.
There did not appear to be any immediate danger as an LA FC goal-kick was nodded back upfield but the former Manchester United forward crashed an unstoppable shot on the bounce over the head of goalkeeper Tyler Miller.
And Ibrahimovic scored the winner in stoppage time, nodding in at the near post from what might have been an offside position.
He was booked for taking his shirt off after his first goal, but even by his own high standards it was a sensational finish.
He had previously scored on his debuts for Manchester United, Paris St-Germain, Malmo, Barcelona, Inter Milan and Juventus.
"My history when I come to a new team, I always score in the first game - I didn't want to let it down this time," he said.
Former Arsenal forward Carlos Vela had put the MLS new boys in control with two excellent goals in the first half, including a deft chip in off the underside of the crossbar.
An unfortunate own goal from Daniel Steres put Bob Bradley's side 3-0 up, before a defensive error allowed Sebastian Lletget to pull one back.
Then - as so often in his career - it was time for Ibrahimovic to hog the headlines.
Line-ups
LA Galaxy
- 1Bingham
- 25Feltscher
- 5Steres
- 16Skjelvik
- 3Cole
- 2Kitchen
- 14CarrascoSubstituted forHusidicat 61'minutes
- 19PontiusSubstituted forRomneyat 84'minutes
- 17LletgetSubstituted forIbrahimovicat 71'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 24Boateng
- 11Kamara
Substitutes
- 4Romney
- 6Husidic
- 9Ibrahimovic
- 15Lassiter
- 20Hilliard-Arce
- 22Klimenta
- 41vom Steeg
Los Angeles Football Club
- 1Miller
- 3Beitashour
- 5Jakovic
- 23Ciman
- 44Bragança Moutinho
- 33FeilhaberSubstituted forBlackmonat 82'minutes
- 14Kaye
- 7BlessingSubstituted forAtuestaat 68'minutes
- 10Vela
- 9Rossi
- 21Ureña
Substitutes
- 2Harvey
- 11Kovar
- 20Atuesta
- 24Lyon
- 25Zimmerman
- 27Blackmon
- 50Pacheco
- Referee:
- Mark Geiger
- Attendance:
- 27,068
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles Football Club 3.
Foul by Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy).
Steven Beitashour (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 4, Los Angeles Football Club 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Ashley Cole with a cross.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Laurent Ciman (Los Angeles Football Club).
Attempt missed. Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Ureña.
Foul by Baggio Husidic (LA Galaxy).
Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Marco Ureña (Los Angeles Football Club) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Diego Rossi following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Dave Romney replaces Chris Pontius.
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Tristan Blackmon replaces Benny Feilhaber.
Corner, Los Angeles Football Club. Conceded by Perry Kitchen.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Ashley Cole (LA Galaxy).
Eduard Atuesta (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark-Anthony Kaye.
Booking
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 3, Los Angeles Football Club 3. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Steres with a headed pass.
Foul by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy).
Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 2, Los Angeles Football Club 3. Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng.
Attempt saved. Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng.
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Zlatan Ibrahimovic replaces Sebastian Lletget.
Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Diego Rossi (Los Angeles Football Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Los Angeles Football Club. Eduard Atuesta replaces Latif Blessing.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Dejan Jakovic.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by João Moutinho.
Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mark-Anthony Kaye (Los Angeles Football Club).
Substitution
Substitution, LA Galaxy. Baggio Husidic replaces Servando Carrasco.
Goal!
Goal! LA Galaxy 1, Los Angeles Football Club 3. Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Servando Carrasco.
Attempt missed. Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Emmanuel Boateng.
Chris Pontius (LA Galaxy) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Latif Blessing (Los Angeles Football Club).
Attempt missed. Rolf Feltscher (LA Galaxy) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Lletget with a cross following a corner.
Corner, LA Galaxy. Conceded by Steven Beitashour.
Foul by Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy).