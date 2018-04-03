West Brom: Derek McInnes would take Baggies job, says James McFadden

Derek McInnes turned down moves to Sunderland and Rangers

James McFadden believes Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes would take up the challenge of the West Bromwich Albion job if offered it.

The Baggies, who are 10 points from safety at the bottom of the Premier League, have parted company with boss Alan Pardew.

McInnes, 46, played at The Hawthorns between 2000 and 2003.

"If he gets offered the job, he'll take it," McFadden, 34, told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

Former St Johnstone and Bristol City manager McInnes, who won the 2014 Scottish League Cup as Dons boss and has secured three runners-up spots in the Scottish Premiership, has stayed at Pittodrie despite offers from Sunderland and Rangers during 2017.

Leicester City assistant Michael Appleton is the early bookmakers' favourite to take over at West Brom, who have appointed current development coach Darren Moore as caretaker until the summer.

But McInnes is also high in the betting and Scotland assistant coach McFadden thinks a return to The Hawthorns would be a big draw even if Albion are relegated to the Championship, where he was previously in charge of Bristol City.

"He turned down Sunderland - I can see why, it wasn't in a great position, the club," said McFadden, who played for West Brom's local rivals, Birmingham City, and coached at Motherwell before taking on his current role with the national team.

"He turned down Rangers - he'll have his reasons for it.

"I just think that he'll have the emotional pull of going back to his old club. They're in a good position financially and he'll have a chance to go and build something that's his at West Brom.

"I think it's an attractive job. It's a far more attractive job to go there when you know you can build something and put your own stamp on it."

Aberdeen visit Motherwell on Tuesday and victory would take the Dons above Rangers into second in the Premiership.

The Dons also face Well in this month's Scottish Cup semi-final.