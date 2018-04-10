Match ends, Aston Villa 1, Cardiff City 0.
Aston Villa 1-0 Cardiff City
Aston Villa boosted their hopes of promotion from the Championship with a narrow win as Cardiff City dropped out of the top two.
Villa dominated a hotly-contested encounter, but it was Neil Warnock's side who squandered the best chances.
Cardiff lived to regret their wastefulness as Jack Grealish's second-half volley from 20 yards secured a massive win for Steve Bruce's side.
Aston Villa stay fourth while Cardiff drop to third following Fulham's win.
Bruce's team remain five points behind Fulham, who beat Reading 1-0 at Craven Cottage.
For Warnock's men it is two defeats on the bounce, after losing to leaders Wolves on Friday, as they drop out of the top two for the first time since 17 February.
Cardiff still have a game in hand over Fulham, meaning a top-two finish is still in their hands, but they will have to bounce back after picking up just one point from the last nine available.
Villa had the first chance of the game, Lewis Grabban finding space in the 18-yard box but he could only manage to hit the side-netting under pressure from a closing Joe Bennett.
However it was Cardiff who had the first clear-cut opportunity, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing winning the ball on the halfway line before he was released by Kenneth Zohore. The former Rochdale winger beat Axel Tuanzebe to the ball before slotting the ball past Sam Johnstone only to see it bounce back off the post.
Cardiff continued to push forward and a combination of good fortune and superb goalkeeping from Johnstone stopped three goal-bound chances to keep the game goalless.
The home side started the second half brightly as Cardiff struggled and they had a penalty appeal turned down after Robert Snodgrass was bundled over by Sean Morrison.
Cardiff pushed forward again when Junior Hoilett's cross from the left was passed back to Zohore, but the Danish striker could not convert from 10 yards at the second attempt.
Villa continued to grow into the game as Cardiff's goalkeeper Neil Etheridge become increasingly busy, but it took a moment of magic from Grealish to break the deadlock.
A deep free-kick was only cleared as far as Grealish, who took it out of the air with a first-time volley that sailed past a helpless Etheridge to secure the points.
Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:
"Near half-time, our goalkeeper pulled off a couple of remarkable saves. Cardiff will always ask you that question and Neil's been doing it for years.
"That bit of quality could win any game. It was a wonderful strike and we're pleased it was our night."
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock:
"I think it's nice to be the hunter not the hunted all the time.
"[Fulham] are a good side but they don't just have simple games and I think we have an opportunity.
"I know the lads will be disappointed tonight but I thought they put in a great shift."
Line-ups
Aston Villa
- 1JohnstoneBooked at 90mins
- 27El Mohamady
- 5Chester
- 15Jedinak
- 28TuanzebeSubstituted forBreeat 26'minutes
- 6Whelan
- 7SnodgrassBooked at 45mins
- 14HourihaneBooked at 20minsSubstituted forSambaat 88'minutes
- 10Grealish
- 37AdomahSubstituted forKodjiaat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 45Grabban
Substitutes
- 4Samba
- 8Lansbury
- 9Hogan
- 16Bree
- 18Onomah
- 22Kodjia
- 31Bunn
Cardiff
- 25Etheridge
- 2PeltierBooked at 90mins
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 3BennettBooked at 81mins
- 17GunnarssonBooked at 78mins
- 24Grujic
- 18PatersonBooked at 37mins
- 19Mendez-LaingSubstituted forPilkingtonat 90'minutes
- 10ZohoreSubstituted forMadineat 68'minutes
- 33HoilettSubstituted forWardat 88'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 13Pilkington
- 21Bryson
- 28Murphy
- 29Ward
- 32Traore
- 44Madine
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
- Attendance:
- 32,560
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Cardiff City 0.
Booking
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Lee Peltier (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Peltier (Cardiff City).
Booking
Sam Johnstone (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jamie Ward with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lewis Grabban.
Attempt missed. Lewis Grabban (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Grealish following a fast break.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Anthony Pilkington replaces Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Robert Snodgrass (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).
Booking
Jamie Ward (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie Ward (Cardiff City).
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by James Chester.
Attempt blocked. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.
Attempt saved. Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Jamie Ward replaces David Junior Hoilett.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Christopher Samba replaces Conor Hourihane.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa 1, Cardiff City 0. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Morrison (Cardiff City).
Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).
Gary Madine (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by David Junior Hoilett with a headed pass.
Attempt blocked. Sean Morrison (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Marko Grujic.
Booking
Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Bennett (Cardiff City).
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Neil Etheridge.
Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Callum Paterson.
Booking
Aron Gunnarsson (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.