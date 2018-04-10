Burton Albion 0-5 Hull City

Hull boss Nigel Adkins has seen his side take 10 points from their past five away games

Bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion were left on the brink of Championship relegation as Hull City romped to victory at the Pirelli Stadium.

Harry Wilson's curling effort put the Tigers ahead and Kamil Grosicki smashed home the second before the break.

Grosicki hit the post before David Meyler's penalty made it 3-0 as Hull extended their unbeaten run to four and all but ended any relegation fears.

Grosicki strolled through for the fourth and Will Keane sealed victory.

An impressive Hull victory, which means the Brewers are seven points from safety with just four games remaining, was as good as certain from the moment Meyler converted from the spot after Tom Flanagan felled Wilson.

The Brewers managed 11 efforts on goal, just three fewer than the Tigers, but only hit the target twice.

And two goals in the final five minutes gave the scoreline a harsh feel and stretched the hosts' winless run to nine matches.

If Burton lose at home to neighbours Derby on Saturday and Bolton and Birmingham both win their games at Barnsley and Wolves respectively, the Brewers will be relegated.

Burton manager Nigel Clough:

"I thought the scoreline was a bit harsh on us. The first two goals were too easy and there was a game-changing moment when we got a penalty appeal turned down at 1-0.

"At 1-0, if you get back to 1-1 you never know. It's an absolute stonewall penalty. The goalkeeper has got nowhere near the ball and brought him down but we weren't greatly surprised that it wasn't given.

"We are nearly done now I would say. We needed to get something tonight realistically but we will have a go against Derby on Saturday and see how we go."

Hull boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:

"The mentality was spot on from the players. We knew it was going to be a challenging fixture, we've had an excellent 4-0 win at the weekend, and since then we've talked about getting our mentality right.

"We've scored five goals, kept a clean sheet, we were fit and fresh and there's a togetherness about everybody."