Burton Albion 0-5 Hull City
Bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion were left on the brink of Championship relegation as Hull City romped to victory at the Pirelli Stadium.
Harry Wilson's curling effort put the Tigers ahead and Kamil Grosicki smashed home the second before the break.
Grosicki hit the post before David Meyler's penalty made it 3-0 as Hull extended their unbeaten run to four and all but ended any relegation fears.
Grosicki strolled through for the fourth and Will Keane sealed victory.
An impressive Hull victory, which means the Brewers are seven points from safety with just four games remaining, was as good as certain from the moment Meyler converted from the spot after Tom Flanagan felled Wilson.
The Brewers managed 11 efforts on goal, just three fewer than the Tigers, but only hit the target twice.
And two goals in the final five minutes gave the scoreline a harsh feel and stretched the hosts' winless run to nine matches.
If Burton lose at home to neighbours Derby on Saturday and Bolton and Birmingham both win their games at Barnsley and Wolves respectively, the Brewers will be relegated.
Burton manager Nigel Clough:
"I thought the scoreline was a bit harsh on us. The first two goals were too easy and there was a game-changing moment when we got a penalty appeal turned down at 1-0.
"At 1-0, if you get back to 1-1 you never know. It's an absolute stonewall penalty. The goalkeeper has got nowhere near the ball and brought him down but we weren't greatly surprised that it wasn't given.
"We are nearly done now I would say. We needed to get something tonight realistically but we will have a go against Derby on Saturday and see how we go."
Hull boss Nigel Adkins told BBC Radio Humberside:
"The mentality was spot on from the players. We knew it was going to be a challenging fixture, we've had an excellent 4-0 win at the weekend, and since then we've talked about getting our mentality right.
"We've scored five goals, kept a clean sheet, we were fit and fresh and there's a togetherness about everybody."
Line-ups
Burton
- 1Bywater
- 10Akins
- 15NaylorSubstituted forTurnerat 45'minutes
- 23Buxton
- 2BrayfordSubstituted forFlanaganat 45'minutes
- 17Sordell
- 19Davenport
- 21Akpan
- 11DyerSubstituted forSamuelsenat 40'minutes
- 27Boyce
- 9Bent
Substitutes
- 4Allen
- 6Turner
- 7Murphy
- 12Flanagan
- 20Samuelsen
- 24Campbell
- 26Sbarra
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 29Tomori
- 21Dawson
- 50MacDonald
- 28KingsleySubstituted forAinaat 83'minutes
- 22HenriksenBooked at 48minsSubstituted forStewartat 67'minutes
- 8Meyler
- 49H Wilson
- 4Irvine
- 7GrosickiBooked at 90mins
- 25CampbellSubstituted forKeaneat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mazuch
- 9Dicko
- 11Toral
- 12Marshall
- 19Keane
- 34Aina
- 35Stewart
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 3,659
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 0, Hull City 5.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Hull City 5. Will Keane (Hull City) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Harry Wilson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) is shown the yellow card.
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Offside, Burton Albion. Tom Flanagan tries a through ball, but Martin Samuelsen is caught offside.
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion).
Harry Wilson (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Hull City 4. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jackson Irvine with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Ola Aina replaces Stephen Kingsley.
Foul by Hope Akpan (Burton Albion).
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Attempt missed. Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Attempt missed. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Samuelsen with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Will Keane replaces Fraizer Campbell.
Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion).
Kevin Stewart (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Kevin Stewart replaces Markus Henriksen.
Attempt blocked. Darren Bent (Burton Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liam Boyce.
Goal!
Goal! Burton Albion 0, Hull City 3. David Meyler (Hull City) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Hull City. Harry Wilson draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Tom Flanagan (Burton Albion) after a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Ben Turner (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Harry Wilson (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jackson Irvine.
Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Jackson Irvine.
Foul by Fraizer Campbell (Hull City).
Lucas Akins (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ben Turner (Burton Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jacob Davenport following a set piece situation.
Foul by Markus Henriksen (Hull City).
Darren Bent (Burton Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Martin Samuelsen (Burton Albion) header from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Liam Boyce (Burton Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Attempt saved. Jackson Irvine (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fraizer Campbell.
Foul by Jackson Irvine (Hull City).