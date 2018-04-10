Sunderland 1-1 Norwich City

Goalscorer George Honeyman came through Sunderland's academy

Sunderland's Championship survival hopes suffered a huge blow as they drew with mid-table Norwich City at the Stadium of Light.

George Honeyman put the Black Cats ahead, tapping in after Aiden McGeady's shot bounced off the post.

But Ivo Pinto slotted in an 89th-minute equaliser to leave Sunderland facing back-to-back relegations.

Winger McGeady should have put the Black Cats 1-0 up before the break, but struck a penalty against the upright.

The Black Cats, who are second bottom of the table - six points adrift of safety with four games left - face pivotal games against their relegation rivals over the next two weeks.

They visit Reading on Saturday before hosting bottom side Burton on 21 April.

But unless they win at least one of those games, a second successive relegation may already be confirmed by the time they face the top two sides - Fulham and leaders Wolves - in their final two fixtures.

Norwich had other decent chances to score before Pinto's leveller, James Maddison striking the post from a tight angle and Nelson Oliveira seeing his effort cleared off the line.

But Daniel Farke's side drop to 13th and can already start looking towards next season.

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman:

"You've seen it time and time again where we don't defend a set-play like we should. We said we had to get it right defensively, but we got it wrong with five minutes to go.

"To get to that position and give it up like we did, it's a tough one to swallow, it's a difficult one. We've given up two points which were absolutely critical to us.

"It's massively disappointing - it's the difference of us going to Reading and knowing if we beat them the gap could be just a couple of points, but now it's back up to six."

Norwich boss Daniel Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk:

"During the game I was asking how many chances we would need. I'm happy we showed a good mentality to get the late equaliser.

"We were too nervous in front of goal and missed so many chances, but it's a sign of my group that we have this mentality that we never accept a loss."