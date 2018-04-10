Bolton Wanderers 0-2 Millwall

Ben Marshall scored the second goal of the game as Millwall took their unbeaten run in the Championship to 16 games

Millwall moved into the play-off places and extended their unbeaten run to 16 matches with victory at struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Tom Elliott's first goal since January opened the scoring for the visitors in the first half, after a cagey start at the Macron Stadium.

Ben Marshall wrapped up the points in the second period, finishing smartly after a 70-yard run from Mahlon Romeo.

The defeat leaves Bolton one point above the Championship relegation zone.

Elliott opened the scoring after 34 minutes, heading in after meeting a well-directed Marshall cross at the back post.

The Lions doubled their lead after Romeo dribbled the ball from deep within his own half, before squaring for Marshall, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Middlesbrough's defeat at Sheffield United saw Neil Harris' side climb into the top six for the first time this season, a remarkable rise for a team who were 15th when they were last beaten on New Year's Day.

It consigned Bolton to their fourth consecutive defeat, before a huge game at relegation rivals Barnsley on Saturday.

Bolton manager Phil Parkinson told BBC Radio Manchester:

"In the first half we had some good opportunities to get a goal and we created more in that first half than we've done for a while.

"You need to get that goal to take the pressure of you defensively. There were chances at both ends, in fairness.

"In the second half during the first 10 minutes, they were physically sharper than us and more aggressive in challenges all over the pitch. The second goal really killed us."

Millwall boss Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I was a little bit disappointed at half-time, but second half we were outstanding. The game management, energy in the legs - it was summed up in the second goal.

"None of my players are going to let me down through effort, motivation and desire. It was a truly professional away performance.

"The football club should be proud of where we are. At the start of the season, nobody expected us to be near the play-offs, including me, and now we can just enjoy it.

"We are in the play-offs because over 42 games we have been one of the best teams in the division, and we have to remember that."