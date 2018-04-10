Roma 3-0 Barcelona (agg: 4-4)

Roma reached the semi-finals of Europe's premier competition for the first since since 1984

Roma pulled off a sensational second-leg comeback to beat Barcelona 3-0 and reach the Champions League semi-finals on away goals.

Barca were heavy favourites to progress after a 4-1 first-leg win, but fell apart to Roma's brilliant showing.

Defender Kostas Manolas scored the crucial third goal, heading in at the near post with eight minutes remaining.

Edin Dzeko struck early to give Roma hope and Daniele de Rossi added a second-half penalty.

The crowd at the Stadio Olimpico erupted at the final whistle as the Roma substitutes and coaching staff piled on to the pitch to celebrate with the players.

There were tears in the stands from those watching, not quite believing what they had witnessed.

Roma deserve superb win

Kostas Manolas and Cengiz Under celebrate the decisive third goal

Roma became only the third team in Champions League history to overturn a first-leg defeat of three goals or more - Deportivo La Coruna against AC Milan in 2004 and Barcelona against Paris St-Germain last season.

On this occasion, runaway Spanish league leaders Barcelona were on the receiving end of an unthinkable result.

They had no answer to Roma's high-tempo, energetic performance which brought a richly deserved victory.

Ex-Manchester City striker Dzeko, whose former team were knocked out by Liverpool in Tuesday's other quarter-final, set Roma on their way by poking in from close range.

The Bosnia striker also had a header tipped over and Czech forward Patrik Schick nodded wide from a promising position.

Roma, fourth in Serie A, kept up the pressure in the second period and were awarded a penalty just before the hour mark when Gerard Pique bundled Dzeko over in the box and De Rossi despatched the spot-kick.

With time running out, Cengiz Under whipped in a cross towards the near post which Greece defender Manolas rose highest to meet and convert to spark jubilant scenes.

'We don't fear anyone'

Two former Manchester City players, Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov, celebrated at the top of the Roma pile on a night when their former team went out

Roma striker Edin Dzeko told BT Sport: "It is difficult to believe but we did it and did it in style.

"Nobody believed in us before the game - they gave us a 5% chance of winning - but against such a team like Barcelona, you expect that after losing the first game 4-1.

"We had to be concentrated not to concede a goal. We remembered the first game where they scored four goals from three shots on target as we scored two own goals.

"We believed even more after the first goal - it pushed us and in the end I am so proud.

"The win is difficult to describe. We lost against Fiorentina in the league three days ago but we played an amazing game today and had even more chances to score.

"It was great teamwork from the first to the last minute. It is the first time in history to knock out Barcelona 3-0 and that makes it even more special.

"We will enjoy the semi-finals - I do not fear anyone. They are all top teams. I am just happy to see my team in the draw."

Omens?

Roma's Twitter feed went into meltdown when the third goal went in

Five-time European Cup winners Barcelona were chasing a treble of trophies this season, having equalled the La Liga record of 38 unbeaten games at the weekend and reaching the Copa del Rey final.

But they were punished for an uncharacteristically poor showing, offering very little in attack and crumbling in the face of the dogged Romans, who were buoyed on by the vocal home support.

Their best chance fell to star player Lionel Messi, but his thumping drive was straight at goalkeeper Alisson and he struck two free-kicks over the crossbar.

It has taken Roma 34 years to reach this stage of the competition, when they were beaten by Liverpool on penalties in the final.

Both sides still remain and could set up a repeat in Kiev on 26 May should they progress.

In Wednesday's remaining quarter-final ties, defending champions Real Madrid are 3-0 ahead against Juventus after the first leg and Bayern Munich lead Sevilla 2-1.

'Underestimate them at your peril' - analysis

Lionel Messi was disconsolate at the final whistle

European football expert James Horncastle on BBC Radio 5 live

Some say this Barcelona side isn't a vintage one, but still they are still unbeaten in the league. It is an extraordinary achievement for Roma.

People continue to underestimate this Roma side. In the group stages - the group of death with Chelsea and Atletico Madrid - no-one thought they would get through and they topped the group.

The have won every Champions League game at the Olimpico without conceding a goal. That's up against Eden Hazard, Antoine Griezmann, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez.

Underestimate them at your peril.

Edin into the semis - the stats

Roma have kept five consecutive clean sheets in five matches at Stadio Olimpico in this season's Champions League, their best run without conceding on home soil in the European Cup/Champions League

Barcelona conceded as many goals on Tuesday as in their previous 10 Champions League games combined

Barcelona are without a win in their past five away knockout matches in the Champions League (D1, L5), conceding 13 goals and scoring one

Edin Dzeko has scored three goals in his past three Champions League games against Barcelona, more than he has netted against any other club in the competition

Dzeko has scored in three consecutive Champions League appearances for only the second time, and the first since December 2009 with Wolfsburg

Daniele de Rossi scored his first Champions League goal since bagging a brace against Bayer Leverkusen in October 2015