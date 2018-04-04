Tunisia line up Turkey as part of their World Cup preparations

Tunisia's national football team

Tunisia have announced a friendly against Turkey on 1 June in Switzerland as the Carthage Eagles finalise preparations for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) confirmed they will take on Turkey, who finished third at the 2002 tournament, at a yet to be determined venue.

This game comes five days after a high-profile trip to Lisbon where they face reigning European champions Portugal on 28 May.

Nabil Maaloul's men will base themselves in Switzerland before moving on to Russia for their final warm-up fixture against Spain in the city of Krasnodar on 9 June.

Tunisia beat Costa Rica 1-0 in Nice last week to make it two wins from two during the March international window, after a 1-0 victory over Iran.

Turkey and Tunisia have met on 11 occasions, drawing three of the games, with the Europeans victors in eight matches.

The 2010 World Cup winners Spain see the North Africans as similar opposition to Morocco who they will play in a final Group B encounter on 25 June at the World Cup.

Coach Maaloul sees the fixture as key to getting his squad into shape before their opening World Cup match against England on 18 June.

Tunisia's match against England will be the second World Cup meeting between the two countries after they lost the first 2-0 to the Three Lions at France '98.

They will then face Belgium in their second group game, with Panama completing Group G.

Campaigners at three successive Fifa World Cups between 1998 and 2006, the 2004 African Champions missed the tournaments in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil 2014.

Tunisia, who are returning to the World Cup finals after a 12-year absence, topped a tricky qualifying group containing DR Congo, Guinea and Libya to seal their place in Russia.

Tunisia World Cup friendlies

Portugal vs Tunisia (28 May in Lisbon, Portugal)

Tunisia vs Turkey (1 June in Switzerland)

Spain vs Tunisia (9 June in Krasnodar, Russia)