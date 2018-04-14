Hull City 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday

Jordan Rhodes has now scored four goals in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday this season.

Sheffield Wednesday ended Hull City's four match unbeaten run after the Tigers had a late equaliser disallowed.

Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for Wednesday, heading Jack Hunt's cross beyond Allan McGregor.

Abel Hernandez thought he had levelled for the hosts in injury time when he poked the ball beyond Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith.

But his goal was ruled out for offside and the away side held on despite a late flurry of Hull chances.

Defeat sees Hull fall to 18th while Wednesday rise to 16th in the Championship table.

Scotland striker Rhodes should have put Wednesday in front after five minutes when his header from Adam Reach's cross was well saved by McGregor.

Reach then went close for the away side seeing his volley go narrowly wide, before City's Wilson forced a good save from Wildsmith in an open first half.

Hull were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Tom Lees intercepted Harry Wilson's cutback with Hernandez ready to tap the ball in behind him.

Hull centre back Angus MacDonald sent his header over the bar in the final minute of the match after finding himself unmarked in the penalty area as Sheffield Wednesday held on for a well earned win.

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins speaking to BBC Radio Humberside:

"We've dominated the game but without really testing the goalkeeper."

On Hull City's disallowed goal: "It was very close, it doesn't matter if I agree or disagree, it's been given."

On Sheffield Wednesday's goal: "It was far to easy header to allow Rhodes to go and score. It should have been dealt with."

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:

"I am very proud of all my players, sometimes I do not know where their energy comes from.

"We are very much together with good spirit. On Tuesday we lost as a team and today we win as a team."

On goal scorer Jordan Rhodes: "Jordan has worked very hard in training and this goal was his reward.

"The confidence of strikers depends on the goals so I am happy for Jordan to score and even more so because his goal won us the game."