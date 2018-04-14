Match ends, Hull City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Hull City 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Sheffield Wednesday ended Hull City's four match unbeaten run after the Tigers had a late equaliser disallowed.
Jordan Rhodes opened the scoring for Wednesday, heading Jack Hunt's cross beyond Allan McGregor.
Abel Hernandez thought he had levelled for the hosts in injury time when he poked the ball beyond Owls keeper Joe Wildsmith.
But his goal was ruled out for offside and the away side held on despite a late flurry of Hull chances.
Defeat sees Hull fall to 18th while Wednesday rise to 16th in the Championship table.
Scotland striker Rhodes should have put Wednesday in front after five minutes when his header from Adam Reach's cross was well saved by McGregor.
Reach then went close for the away side seeing his volley go narrowly wide, before City's Wilson forced a good save from Wildsmith in an open first half.
Hull were denied an equaliser on the stroke of half-time when Tom Lees intercepted Harry Wilson's cutback with Hernandez ready to tap the ball in behind him.
Hull centre back Angus MacDonald sent his header over the bar in the final minute of the match after finding himself unmarked in the penalty area as Sheffield Wednesday held on for a well earned win.
Hull City boss Nigel Adkins speaking to BBC Radio Humberside:
"We've dominated the game but without really testing the goalkeeper."
On Hull City's disallowed goal: "It was very close, it doesn't matter if I agree or disagree, it's been given."
On Sheffield Wednesday's goal: "It was far to easy header to allow Rhodes to go and score. It should have been dealt with."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay:
"I am very proud of all my players, sometimes I do not know where their energy comes from.
"We are very much together with good spirit. On Tuesday we lost as a team and today we win as a team."
On goal scorer Jordan Rhodes: "Jordan has worked very hard in training and this goal was his reward.
"The confidence of strikers depends on the goals so I am happy for Jordan to score and even more so because his goal won us the game."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 34Aina
- 5HectorBooked at 40mins
- 50MacDonald
- 24Clark
- 16Larsson
- 22Henriksen
- 49H Wilson
- 11Toral
- 7GrosickiSubstituted forBowenat 68'minutes
- 10Hernández
Substitutes
- 4Irvine
- 8Meyler
- 9Dicko
- 12Marshall
- 20Bowen
- 21Dawson
- 29Tomori
Sheff Wed
- 28Wildsmith
- 46Venâncio
- 15Lees
- 39Thorniley
- 2HuntSubstituted forPalmerat 62'minutesBooked at 70mins
- 10Bannan
- 32Pelupessy
- 20Reach
- 21Boyd
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forMatiasat 82'minutes
- 7RhodesSubstituted forNielsenat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 8Butterfield
- 16Palmer
- 19Matias
- 25Dawson
- 31Kirby
- 35Nielsen
- Referee:
- Scott Duncan
- Attendance:
- 16,417
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home11
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Attempt missed. Angus MacDonald (Hull City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ola Aina.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joey Pelupessy.
Attempt blocked. Abel Hernández (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Adam Reach.
Attempt blocked. Max Clark (Hull City) header from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by George Boyd.
Attempt blocked. Jon Toral (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Attempt missed. Marco Matias (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from long range on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Frederik Nielsen with a headed pass.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Tom Lees.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Joe Wildsmith tries a through ball, but Frederik Nielsen is caught offside.
Offside, Hull City. Harry Wilson tries a through ball, but Abel Hernández is caught offside.
Angus MacDonald (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Frederik Nielsen (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt missed. Markus Henriksen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Frederik Nielsen replaces Jordan Rhodes because of an injury.
Delay in match Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Michael Hector (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Frederico Venâncio.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Marco Matias replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Fernando Forestieri tries a through ball, but Liam Palmer is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Angus MacDonald (Hull City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Liam Palmer.
Attempt missed. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jon Toral.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Max Clark.
Attempt missed. Sebastian Larsson (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Harry Wilson (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jon Toral (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Jarrod Bowen replaces Kamil Grosicki.
Attempt missed. Ola Aina (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Larsson following a corner.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jordan Thorniley.
Harry Wilson (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Liam Palmer replaces Jack Hunt because of an injury.