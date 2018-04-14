Match ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Charlton Athletic 0-1 Scunthorpe United
-
- From the section League One
Ivan Toney struck the only goal of the game as Scunthorpe moved into the League One play-off zone at the expense of opponents Charlton at The Valley.
The 1-0 win lifted the Iron up to fifth spot in the table, two points ahead of the lacklustre Addicks.
The game sprung into life in the 20th minute with a save at either end, Ben Amos first denying Hakeeb Adelakun and then Iron goalkeeper Matt Gilks thwarting Nicky Ajose moments later.
Scunthorpe made the breakthrough in the 31st minute when Adelakun beat the offside trap and burst clear on the right, squaring a low ball into the danger zone for Toney to tap home from six yards.
Josh Morris blazed a stoppage time free-kick over the crossbar from just outside the box as Scunthorpe finished the first half strongly.
Toney produced a super save from Amos five minutes after the restart when meeting Rory McArdle's free-kick and unleashing a powerful volley which the Charlton keeper did well to tip over.
Jake Forster-Caskey glanced a header wide and Ajose saw a curling effort fly just over as Charlton finally began to ask some questions.
Adelakun was only denied by a crucial block from Patrick Bauer and once more in the 71st minute when Amos had to save his goalbound attempt.
There were late penalty appeals from the hosts as Ajose and Bauer both claimed to have been pulled back in the box within the space of 60 seconds.
But both were ignored by referee Graham Salisbury and even though Ben Reeves and Tariqe Fosu went close at the death, in the end this was a far more comfortable victory than the scoreline suggests.
Report supplied by Press Association.
Line-ups
Charlton
- 1Amos
- 34Dijksteel
- 5Bauer
- 6Pearce
- 22Dasilva
- 17AriboSubstituted forMavididiat 76'minutes
- 19Forster-Caskey
- 27ZyroSubstituted forMagennisat 53'minutes
- 12Reeves
- 11KaikaiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFosu-Henryat 54'minutes
- 8Ajose
Substitutes
- 3Kashi
- 9Magennis
- 13Phillips
- 14Fosu-Henry
- 15Konsa
- 16Mavididi
- 26Lennon
Scunthorpe
- 1Gilks
- 2Clarke
- 5Wallace
- 23McArdle
- 3Townsend
- 24Yates
- 19HolmesSubstituted forMcGeehanat 76'minutes
- 6Ojo
- 11Morris
- 9ToneySubstituted forNovakat 69'minutes
- 16AdelakunSubstituted forVermijlat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Bishop
- 14Hopper
- 17Novak
- 18Vermijl
- 21Burgess
- 26McGeehan
- 31Watson
- Referee:
- Graham Salisbury
- Attendance:
- 11,877
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home20
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Charlton Athletic 0, Scunthorpe United 1.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Jordan Clarke (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Magennis (Charlton Athletic).
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Matthew Gilks.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Marnick Vermijl.
Attempt blocked. Patrick Bauer (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Foul by Marnick Vermijl (Scunthorpe United).
Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Marnick Vermijl replaces Hakeeb Adelakun.
Foul by Lee Novak (Scunthorpe United).
Jason Pearce (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Cameron McGeehan (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Cameron McGeehan replaces Duane Holmes.
Substitution
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Stephy Mavididi replaces Joe Aribo.
Foul by Funso Ojo (Scunthorpe United).
Nicky Ajose (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Morris (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Anfernee Dijksteel (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Ben Reeves (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Lee Novak replaces Ivan Toney.
Ryan Yates (Scunthorpe United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tariqe Fosu-Henry (Charlton Athletic).
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Ben Amos.
Foul by Rory McArdle (Scunthorpe United).
(Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Patrick Bauer.
Attempt blocked. Hakeeb Adelakun (Scunthorpe United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
Corner, Scunthorpe United. Conceded by Anfernee Dijksteel.