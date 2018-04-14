Cheltenham Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Christian Doidge's 17th League Two strike of the season gave Forest Green's survival chances a major lift as they secured a win at county rivals Cheltenham Town.
The Welshman smashed a shot into the net from just inside the box after being teed up by strike partner Reuben Reid two minutes before half-time.
It was nothing less than Rovers deserved after a solid display and Chelsea on-loan goalkeeper Bradley Collins was rarely troubled.
At the other end, Scott Flinders had to touch a free-kick from Chris Clements over the bar in the 33rd minute.
Reid fed Reece Brown in the box early in the second half and his effort on the turn was well gathered by Flinders as Rovers looked capable of scoring again.
A flick from Gavin Gunning after a Reece Brown free-kick dropped just wide of the far post.
Cheltenham's best effort was a low drive from Mohamed Eisa which was well saved by Collins, diving low to his left.
The home side sent on two extra strikers for the last 15 minutes, but Forest Green defended well and Eisa skewed a rare chance well wide.
Report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 4-5-1
- 24Flinders
- 28Moore
- 27Rodon
- 2Grimes
- 33Chatzitheodoridis
- 17SellarsSubstituted forAndrewsat 84'minutes
- 25Morrell
- 6AtanganaSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
- 11Winchester
- 7PellSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
- 20EisaBooked at 49mins
Substitutes
- 3Cranston
- 9Wright
- 21Graham
- 22Lovett
- 23Forster
- 35Andrews
- 50Lloyd
Forest Green
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Collins
- 5Collins
- 20Rawson
- 32Hollis
- 3Laird
- 34OsbourneBooked at 90mins
- 22ClementsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBrayat 80'minutes
- 16GunningBooked at 40mins
- 10BrownSubstituted forGrubbat 74'minutes
- 9Doidge
- 26ReidSubstituted forCampbellat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Bennett
- 8Grubb
- 15Cooper
- 17Wishart
- 25Campbell
- 30Belford
- 31Bray
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 4,744
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.
Booking
Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Hand ball by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Bray (Forest Green Rovers).
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Tahvon Campbell replaces Reuben Reid.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jake Andrews replaces Jerell Sellars.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joe Rodon (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Alex Bray replaces Chris Clements.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Brian Graham replaces Nigel Atangana.
Post update
Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).