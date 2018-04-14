Cheltenham Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

League Two
Christian Doidge's 17th League Two strike of the season gave Forest Green's survival chances a major lift as they secured a win at county rivals Cheltenham Town.

The Welshman smashed a shot into the net from just inside the box after being teed up by strike partner Reuben Reid two minutes before half-time.

It was nothing less than Rovers deserved after a solid display and Chelsea on-loan goalkeeper Bradley Collins was rarely troubled.

At the other end, Scott Flinders had to touch a free-kick from Chris Clements over the bar in the 33rd minute.

Reid fed Reece Brown in the box early in the second half and his effort on the turn was well gathered by Flinders as Rovers looked capable of scoring again.

A flick from Gavin Gunning after a Reece Brown free-kick dropped just wide of the far post.

Cheltenham's best effort was a low drive from Mohamed Eisa which was well saved by Collins, diving low to his left.

The home side sent on two extra strikers for the last 15 minutes, but Forest Green defended well and Eisa skewed a rare chance well wide.

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 4-5-1

  • 24Flinders
  • 28Moore
  • 27Rodon
  • 2Grimes
  • 33Chatzitheodoridis
  • 17SellarsSubstituted forAndrewsat 84'minutes
  • 25Morrell
  • 6AtanganaSubstituted forGrahamat 77'minutes
  • 11Winchester
  • 7PellSubstituted forWrightat 69'minutes
  • 20EisaBooked at 49mins

Substitutes

  • 3Cranston
  • 9Wright
  • 21Graham
  • 22Lovett
  • 23Forster
  • 35Andrews
  • 50Lloyd

Forest Green

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Collins
  • 5Collins
  • 20Rawson
  • 32Hollis
  • 3Laird
  • 34OsbourneBooked at 90mins
  • 22ClementsBooked at 72minsSubstituted forBrayat 80'minutes
  • 16GunningBooked at 40mins
  • 10BrownSubstituted forGrubbat 74'minutes
  • 9Doidge
  • 26ReidSubstituted forCampbellat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 8Grubb
  • 15Cooper
  • 17Wishart
  • 25Campbell
  • 30Belford
  • 31Bray
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
4,744

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cheltenham Town 0, Forest Green Rovers 1.

  3. Booking

    Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Isaiah Osbourne (Forest Green Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Alex Bray (Forest Green Rovers).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Tahvon Campbell replaces Reuben Reid.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Jake Andrews replaces Jerell Sellars.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Carl Winchester (Cheltenham Town).

  11. Post update

    Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Joe Rodon (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Christian Doidge (Forest Green Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Cheltenham Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Alex Bray replaces Chris Clements.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Brian Graham replaces Nigel Atangana.

  19. Post update

    Jerell Sellars (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Gunning (Forest Green Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
View full League Two table

Top Stories