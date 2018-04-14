Cheltenham Town 0-1 Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Christian Doidge's 17th League Two strike of the season gave Forest Green's survival chances a major lift as they secured a win at county rivals Cheltenham Town.

The Welshman smashed a shot into the net from just inside the box after being teed up by strike partner Reuben Reid two minutes before half-time.

It was nothing less than Rovers deserved after a solid display and Chelsea on-loan goalkeeper Bradley Collins was rarely troubled.

At the other end, Scott Flinders had to touch a free-kick from Chris Clements over the bar in the 33rd minute.

Reid fed Reece Brown in the box early in the second half and his effort on the turn was well gathered by Flinders as Rovers looked capable of scoring again.

A flick from Gavin Gunning after a Reece Brown free-kick dropped just wide of the far post.

Cheltenham's best effort was a low drive from Mohamed Eisa which was well saved by Collins, diving low to his left.

The home side sent on two extra strikers for the last 15 minutes, but Forest Green defended well and Eisa skewed a rare chance well wide.

