Torquay United 1-0 FC Halifax Town

National League

Torquay kept their slim survival hopes alive with a win against 10-man FC Halifax.

The Gulls made a bright start, with Rhys Healey's low shot bringing a save from Sam Johnson.

On-loan Cardiff striker Healey was inches away from the opening goal in the 23rd minute, while Scott McManus came close with a shot from distance as Halifax responded before the break.

Luke Young brought a decent stop from Johnson with a well-struck free-kick in the 56th minute but Torquay were in front 60 seconds later.

Young clipped the ball to the back post and Jamie Reid's header was pushed over the line by Johnson.

Healey was close to a second before Halifax striker Ben Tomlinson was sent off for a late challenge on Young - his second bookable offence.

The Gulls are now five points adrift of safety with a game in hand on fifth-bottom Woking.

