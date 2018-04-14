Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United1HalifaxFC Halifax Town0

Torquay United 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Torquay kept their slim survival hopes alive with a win against 10-man FC Halifax.

The Gulls made a bright start, with Rhys Healey's low shot bringing a save from Sam Johnson.

On-loan Cardiff striker Healey was inches away from the opening goal in the 23rd minute, while Scott McManus came close with a shot from distance as Halifax responded before the break.

Luke Young brought a decent stop from Johnson with a well-struck free-kick in the 56th minute but Torquay were in front 60 seconds later.

Young clipped the ball to the back post and Jamie Reid's header was pushed over the line by Johnson.

Healey was close to a second before Halifax striker Ben Tomlinson was sent off for a late challenge on Young - his second bookable offence.

The Gulls are now five points adrift of safety with a game in hand on fifth-bottom Woking.

Line-ups

Torquay

  • 30Dorel
  • 21Barnes
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Davis
  • 26Balatoni
  • 6Gowling
  • 8Young
  • 19ReidSubstituted forDowlingat 77'minutes
  • 28HealeySubstituted forKeatingat 83'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 29Lemonheigh-EvansBooked at 67mins
  • 39Williams

Substitutes

  • 10Keating
  • 17O'Sullivan
  • 18Klukowski
  • 20Osborn
  • 24Dowling

Halifax

  • 1Johnson
  • 11McManusBooked at 73mins
  • 21GrahamBooked at 16mins
  • 22Collins
  • 39Duckworth
  • 31Maher
  • 8HotteSubstituted forHibbsat 81'minutes
  • 23ThomsonSubstituted forHanleyat 70'minutes
  • 33Fondop-Talom
  • 7KosyloBooked at 31mins
  • 14TomlinsonBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 6Garner
  • 10Oliver
  • 13Nicholson
  • 20Hibbs
  • 32Hanley
Referee:
Chris O'Donnell
Attendance:
1,567

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0.

  3. Booking

    Ruairi Keating (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. Ruairi Keating replaces Rhys Healey.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Nathan Hotte.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Torquay United. George Dowling replaces Jamie Reid.

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) for a bad foul.

  8. Booking

    Scott McManus (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Raheem Hanley replaces Connor Thomson.

  10. Booking

    Connor Lemonheigh-Evans (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Torquay United 1, FC Halifax Town 0. Jamie Reid (Torquay United).

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Torquay United 0, FC Halifax Town 0.

  14. Booking

    Ben Tomlinson (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Matthew Kosylo (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Booking

    Sam Graham (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

