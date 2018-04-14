Match ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Montrose v Berwick Rangers
Line-ups
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 5BolochoweckyjBooked at 76mins
- 15Ballantyne
- 2MassonSubstituted forWebsterat 80'minutes
- 17Redman
- 24MilneSubstituted forHayat 90'minutes
- 3Steeves
- 23RennieSubstituted forFraserat 46'minutes
- 10Templeman
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 6Fotheringham
- 7Webster
- 8Watson
- 9Fraser
- 12Hay
- 18Campbell
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 2Fleming
- 16WilsonBooked at 20mins
- 19ToddSubstituted forSimpsonat 83'minutes
- 3Orru
- 13Stewart
- 8Lavery
- 4Notman
- 11PhillipsBooked at 55minsSubstituted forThomsonat 72'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 21SeeSubstituted forMurrellat 29'minutes
- 17Hamilton
Substitutes
- 5McKinlay
- 7Thomson
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 14O'Kane
- 18Simpson
- 20Brennan
- Referee:
- Peter Stuart
- Attendance:
- 805
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 1, Berwick Rangers 0.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Lewis Milne.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Matthew Allan.
Foul by Jamie Redman (Montrose).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Lewis Milne (Montrose) left footed shot from very close range is just a bit too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Paul Simpson replaces Jamie Todd.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Graham Webster replaces Terry Masson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Booking
Michael Bolochoweckyj (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Thomson (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt saved. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Steven Thomson replaces Gary Phillips.
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers).
Sean Dillon (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jordan Orru.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jamie Todd.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers).
Foul by Lewis Milne (Montrose).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from outside the box is too high.
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Phillips (Berwick Rangers).
Gary Fraser (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.