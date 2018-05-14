Roberto Mancini: Italy set to appoint former Manchester City manager

Mancini led Manchester City to the Premier League title in 2012

Former Manchester City manager Roberto Mancini will be named as the new manager of Italy on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old has agreed a two-year deal to succeed Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy's failure to reach the World Cup.

It will be a first role in international management for Mancini, who has left Russian club Zenit St Petersburg to take up the post.

He led Manchester City to their first title in 44 years in 2012.

Since leaving Etihad Stadium in 2013, Mancini has managed Galatasaray and Inter Milan before joining Zenit in June of 2017.

He agreed a mutual termination of his contract with the Russia club on Sunday and will now manage his country, for whom he played 36 times.

Luigi di Biagio had stepped up from the Under-21s to take interim charge of the senior national side but will now make way for Mancini.