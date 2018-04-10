Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying
Bos-HerzeBosnia and Herzegovina0EnglandEngland2

England women beat Bosnia & Herzegovina to go top of World Cup qualifying

By Steve SutcliffeBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Women's Footballcomments165

England women moved top of their World Cup qualifying group with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo.

Forward Toni Duggan turned in Mel Lawley's cross before Jodie Taylor scored a stoppage-time penalty.

England's Alex Greenwood was sent off shortly after half-time for a second yellow card.

Bosnia captain Amira Spahic was also dismissed as England moved two points clear of Wales at the top of Group A.

Victory was England's second in five games since Phil Neville's appointment as head coach in January, and came four days after they were held to a goalless draw by Wales in Southampton.

Greenwood's dismissal, which appeared harsh, looked to have hampered England. The left-back, who replaced Demi Stokes in the starting XI, looked to have won a penalty when she fell under a challenge in the Bosnia penalty area.

Instead she was cautioned for diving and was visibly upset as she left the pitch.

England, who are second in the Fifa rankings,external-link had dominated until that point, with Ellen White and Barcelona's Duggan featuring prominently but failing to find a way past Bosnia goalkeeper Envera Hasanbegovic.

Even with an extra player, Bosnia - ranked 57th in the world - struggled to contain the visitors, who deservedly went ahead when Lawley dashed down the right and Duggan hooked in her cross.

Duggan hit the woodwork with a powerful left-footed drive moments after Spahic was sent off for a second booking.

England persisted, though, and when Lidija Kulis chopped down Beth Mead, Taylor placed the ball past Hasanbegovic from the penalty spot.

'This was parking three or four buses'

Neville told BBC Radio 5 live: "We talked about parking the bus - this was parking three or four buses. It was football like I had never seen before.

"It was a patient performance; we had to wait. The first goal was always going to be key and we managed to get the first goal.

"It was comfortable throughout, but as long as it is 0-0 there is always that temptation of thinking back to Friday night when we dominated the game against Wales and we didn't manage to get the goal. So the girls stuck at it.

"Toni Duggan scored a brilliant goal - she was fantastic today."

'A dominant display' - analysis

Former England forward Sue Smith on BBC Sport

Toni Duggan looked lively in the second half. It is as if she said, "I'm going to take this game by the scruff of the neck." She did - she looked really dynamic.

It was a great response from England, a dominant display. They had so much of the ball in difficult circumstances with a team just sitting back like Bosnia did.

Overall, England and Phil Neville will be happy they have those three points and are top of the table.

Line-ups

Bos-Herze

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Hasanbegovic
  • 4SpahicBooked at 59mins
  • 5Hasanbegovic
  • 6Aleksic
  • 3Radeljic
  • 11Kulis
  • 2SakoticSubstituted forLukicat 74'minutes
  • 8HadzicBooked at 12mins
  • 10SpahicSubstituted forMedicat 90+2'minutes
  • 17KrsoSubstituted forKapetanovicat 66'minutes
  • 9Nikolic

Substitutes

  • 7Medic
  • 12Gvozderac
  • 13Piskic
  • 14Denda
  • 15Lukic
  • 18Lihovic
  • 20Kapetanovic

England

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Telford
  • 2Bronze
  • 5Houghton
  • 6McManus
  • 3GreenwoodBooked at 47mins
  • 8Nobbs
  • 4Moore
  • 7LawleySubstituted forMeadat 57'minutes
  • 10ChristiansenSubstituted forDalyat 80'minutes
  • 11DugganSubstituted forTaylorat 87'minutes
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 12Daly
  • 13Bardsley
  • 14George
  • 15Williams
  • 16Mead
  • 17Parris
  • 18Taylor
Referee:
Andromachi Tsiofliki
Attendance:
340

Match Stats

Home TeamBos-HerzeAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home20%
Away80%
Shots
Home1
Away21
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Comments

Join the conversation

These comments are now closed.

165 comments

  • Comment posted by rogerstorer, at 18:01 10 Apr 2018

    Seriously here. Even the official FA page cannot give an attendance figure. If a sport is given prominence there must be people interested- whether male or female. The fact that there are no numbers and it was played at a training stadium show this is a niche event. If you are covering this then surely angling must get top billing with a HYS to boot. I am a leftie and this is correctness gone mad!

  • Comment posted by Wilsonia85, at 17:44 10 Apr 2018

    It's never easy when you're dealing with two parked buses and some dodgy officials but well done to the girls for seeing the task through. I don't find games like this good to watch but it's all about getting the three points. Bravo!

  • Comment posted by Andrew, at 18:13 10 Apr 2018

    I can’t believe the number of negative comments on here. I know some of the lionesses who have worked with girl teams and they are so inspiring for the youngsters and many of their male counterparts could learn how to conduct themselves more professionally from many of the female players. Be positive in your comments or don’t comment. I can understand constructive criticism but some are just nasty

  • Comment posted by Beth, at 18:23 10 Apr 2018

    "No one cares"? Yet you obviously care enough to waste your time commenting on something you apparently don't care about. It's ridiculous to see how much disdain some people have towards the women's game. But, you know, the lionesses are ranked second in the world, and are inspiring a new generation of female players, so you're just going to have to get used to it. Shame.

  • Comment posted by RG_Dave2013, at 18:08 10 Apr 2018

    It`s seems women`s football is important enough to comment about. if you don`t like it, ignore it, how difficult can that be?

  • Comment posted by Rantomon, at 18:08 10 Apr 2018

    It's funny that so many of the commentators on this post claim no one cares & they couldn't care less, yet they still feel the need to come here & comment. The reason women's football is so far behind the men's game is due to investment. These women play for the love of the game, it's a pity some idiots don't have the whit to realise this as laudable in this age of the overpaid & pampered players.

  • Comment posted by User0112774828, at 18:51 10 Apr 2018

    50. Paris

    How is it misogynistic?

    Thinking women's football is terrible isn't prejudiced against women, it's a dislike of women's football!

  • Comment posted by Bayleaf the Gardener, at 17:47 10 Apr 2018

    Well done Lionesses. Good to see that there is an England football team that will do well at their World Cup.

  • Comment posted by User0389601199, at 20:51 10 Apr 2018

    If you put all the political correctness to one side and attempt to view women's football objectively without fear of being branded sexist, the standard I'm afraid is extremely poor.

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , at 18:05 10 Apr 2018

    Least that match shows that shit refereeing isn't just confined to the men's game........

  • Comment posted by Slow work day, at 23:50 10 Apr 2018

    Please please please give some more coverage to the champiobship and EFL division. Circa 200k people from the country attended championship games tonight but the womans game in bosnia is higher on the homepage? Also please have the courage to list the attendence, which i assume was embarrassingly low

  • Comment posted by Andrew, at 17:50 10 Apr 2018

    In my opinion, England showed patience and their perseverance paid off. They are definitely good value to be at the top of their group. Neville is doing okay and plays the right players at the right time.

  • Comment posted by Owley, at 20:47 10 Apr 2018

    But your all wrong, someone does care about Women's football.

    The BBC really care about women football, really really, REALLY care about women football.

    Shame 99.9% of the licence fee payers don't.

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 18:19 10 Apr 2018

    Both teams deserved a better set of officials than were allocated to this game. They were hopeless in the extreme and let down the players

  • Comment posted by bob, at 17:48 10 Apr 2018

    Why BBC is this top item not interested

  • Comment posted by User0935631259, at 17:57 10 Apr 2018

    @moggs
    England pop about 53mil.
    But if your going on population surly China, America etc will win everything all the time.
    Wales population about 3 mil. Surely you can find ELEVEN decent players and not just ELEVEN defenders. Population got nowt to do with it. It's talent of what you've got and heart for what you havnt.

  • Comment posted by Pauper Troll, at 18:19 10 Apr 2018

    The posters who say the game was rubbish have still apparently watched it. I have been impressed with Neville so far - he's got some work to do. Refereeing is still awful in the women's game.

  • Comment posted by DCI John Luther, at 09:04 11 Apr 2018

    I was at St Mary's on Friday and, although the game ended 0-0, the atmosphere was great. It reminded me of Rugby Union where fans are free to mingle and the atmosphere is much more relaxed. If this continues it'll be great for Women's football as they will attract family crowds & the game will keep growing. Also at £10 a ticket and additional discounts available, it is great value for money.

  • Comment posted by ron watt, at 23:39 10 Apr 2018

    As part of BBCS coverage of (women's ) football they have have an article confirming that Scotland beat Norway by 3 goals. Impressive considering they were actually playing Poland and NI were up against Norway . The report says that the match hinged on Polands Dudek being sent off although the stats show that Mitchell of Scotland was sent off. A reporting shambles. Coverage by CBBEEBIES?

  • Comment posted by veekay1, at 18:02 10 Apr 2018

    I watched the women's world cup in cricket last year. I commented on the fact that the standard was dreadful.

    I got slaughtered.

    I watched this game today.

    Once bitten; twice shy.

    No comment.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 10th April 2018

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England54101701713
2Wales532030311
3Football Union of Russia42119727
4Bos-Herze5104313-103
5Kazakhstan5005012-120

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland55001531215
2Scotland430110289
3Poland521210827
4Albania7115520-154
5Belarus5104310-73

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands54101501513
2R. of Ireland531163310
3Norway4301133109
4Northern Ireland5104417-133
5Slovakia5005318-150

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden44001411312
2Denmark430111479
3Ukraine42115237
4Hungary6114719-124
5Croatia6024415-112

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany65012832515
2Iceland54101931613
3Czech Republic521213677
4Slovenia5104516-113
5Faroe Islands5005037-370

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy66001521318
2Belgium53111851310
3Portugal41129364
4Romania511358-34
5Moldova6015231-291

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain55001511415
2Austria52127617
3Finland42115237
4Serbia621358-37
5Israel6015015-151
View full Women's World Cup Qualifying tables

Top Stories