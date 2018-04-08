Match ends, Metz 0, Lyon 5.
Metz 0-5 Lyon
Former Manchester United winger Memphis Depay had a hand in all five goals as Lyon thrashed Metz.
He is the first player in the top five European leagues to assist four goals in a game since Santi Cazorla for Arsenal against Wigan in May 2013.
The Netherlands forward assisted two Marcelo headers - one in the first minute - with corners before latching onto a through ball to score himself.
Depay then set up Bertrand Traore and Mariano to complete the win.
Line-ups
Metz
- 16Kawashima
- 4Mandjeck
- 3Diagne
- 21NiakhateBooked at 59mins
- 25Balliu
- 19MolletBooked at 32minsSubstituted forPobleteat 81'minutes
- 24Cohade
- 20PalmieriSubstituted forRivierezat 75'minutes
- 17Dossevi
- 29Rivière
- 9Roux
Substitutes
- 5Poblete
- 7Niane
- 10Milicevic
- 11Nguette
- 22Boulaya
- 28Rivierez
- 30Beunardeau
Lyon
- 1Lopes
- 4Pereira da Silva
- 6Guedes Filho
- 15Morel
- 22Mendy
- 29Tousart
- 12Ferri
- 28NDombeleSubstituted forDiop Gueyeat 81'minutes
- 8AouarSubstituted forGouiriat 78'minutes
- 11Depay
- 10TraoréSubstituted forMarianoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Diakhaby
- 9Mariano
- 19Gouiri
- 20Marçal de Oliveira
- 23Tete
- 24Diop Gueye
- 30Gorgelin
- Referee:
- Antony Gautier
- Attendance:
- 15,540
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Metz 0, Lyon 5.
Attempt blocked. Mathieu Dossevi (Metz) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nolan Roux.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iván Balliu (Metz).
Goal!
Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 5. Mariano (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Attempt saved. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Gerónimo Poblete replaces Florent Mollet.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Pape Cheikh replaces Tanguy NDombele.
Ferland Mendy (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Dossevi (Metz).
Attempt saved. Emmanuel Rivière (Metz) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Renaud Cohade.
Attempt missed. Nolan Roux (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Amine Gouiri replaces Houssem Aouar.
Rafael (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nolan Roux (Metz).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ferland Mendy.
Substitution
Substitution, Metz. Jonathan Rivierez replaces Julian Palmieri because of an injury.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Anthony Lopes.
Attempt saved. Renaud Cohade (Metz) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Emmanuel Rivière.
Memphis Depay (Lyon) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Moussa Niakhate (Metz).
Attempt missed. Mariano (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Rafael with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lyon. Mariano replaces Bertrand Traoré.
Attempt blocked. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Houssem Aouar.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 4. Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Memphis Depay.
Goal!
Goal! Metz 0, Lyon 3. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Tanguy NDombele with a through ball.
Foul by Rafael (Lyon).
Julian Palmieri (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Moussa Niakhate (Metz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Bertrand Traoré (Lyon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Moussa Niakhate (Metz).
Attempt missed. Memphis Depay (Lyon) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Bertrand Traoré.
Corner, Metz. Conceded by Ferland Mendy.
Attempt blocked. Nolan Roux (Metz) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mathieu Dossevi.
Foul by Marcelo (Lyon).
Nolan Roux (Metz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jérémy Morel (Lyon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathieu Dossevi (Metz).