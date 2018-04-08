Match ends, Udinese 1, Lazio 2.
Udinese 1-2 Lazio: Udinese players wear 11 different shirts from 11 seasons
Udinese players wore 11 different shirts from 11 seasons for their 2-1 Serie A defeat by Lazio, before auctioning them for charity.
The outfield shirts were all similar, with black and white stripes on the front and black on the back.
Kevin Lasagna gave Udinese, who are six points above the relegation zone, the lead with a diving header.
But Ciro Immobile equalised from six yards and set up Luis Alberto's winner to lift Lazio into third in the table.
They are above city rivals Roma only on goal difference.
Earlier on Sunday, second-placed Napoli beat Chievo 2-1 thanks to two late goals to move to within four points of leaders Juventus.
Line-ups
Udinese
- 1Bizzarri
- 17Nuytinck
- 5Larangeira
- 3Caetano de Souza SantosSubstituted forWidmerat 59'minutes
- 19Stryger Larsen
- 72Barak
- 99Balic
- 14Jankto
- 53Nassir Al-TameemiSubstituted forIngelssonat 72'minutes
- 20LópezSubstituted forde Paulat 71'minutes
- 15Lasagna
Substitutes
- 10de Paul
- 11Zampano
- 13Ingelsson
- 18Perica
- 21Pontisso
- 22Scuffet
- 23Hallfredsson
- 25Borsellini
- 27Widmer
- 97Pezzella
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 3de Vrij
- 27Ramos Marchi
- 77Marusic
- 21Milinkovic-Savic
- 6Leiva
- 18Romero AlconchelSubstituted forMurgiaat 60'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19LulicSubstituted forGabarrón Gilat 45'minutes
- 10Felipe Anderson
- 17ImmobileSubstituted forCaicedoat 72'minutesBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 5J Lukaku
- 7Almeida da Cunha
- 8Basta
- 13Fortuna dos Santos
- 20Caicedo
- 22Cáceres
- 23Guerrieri
- 25Vargic
- 26Radu
- 88Di Gennaro
- 96Murgia
- Referee:
- Gianluca Rocchi
- Attendance:
- 21,676
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Udinese 1, Lazio 2.
Attempt missed. Andrija Balic (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Booking
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Alessandro Murgia.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patric.
Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).
Attempt missed. Jakub Jankto (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna with a cross.
Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Svante Ingelsson (Udinese).
Hand ball by Alessandro Murgia (Lazio).
Hand ball by Andrija Balic (Udinese).
Foul by Felipe Anderson (Lazio).
Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Udinese. Silvan Widmer tries a through ball, but Danilo is caught offside.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Felipe Anderson.
Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Felipe Caicedo is caught offside.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Albano Bizzarri.
Attempt saved. Adam Marusic (Lazio) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alessandro Murgia.
Attempt blocked. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson with a cross.
Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Andrija Balic (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bastos.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Ciro Immobile.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Svante Ingelsson replaces Ali Adnan.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Rodrigo de Paul replaces Maxi López.
Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Danilo.
Attempt blocked. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Attempt missed. Alessandro Murgia (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Maxi López (Udinese).
Attempt missed. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Patric with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Lazio. Alessandro Murgia replaces Luis Alberto.
Substitution
Substitution, Udinese. Silvan Widmer replaces Samir because of an injury.
Delay in match Samir (Udinese) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Felipe Anderson.
Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
Maxi López (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.