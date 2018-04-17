Maidenhead United v Sutton United
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Macclesfield
|44
|25
|11
|8
|63
|46
|17
|86
|2
|Tranmere
|42
|22
|10
|10
|73
|42
|31
|76
|3
|Sutton United
|43
|21
|10
|12
|63
|50
|13
|73
|4
|Boreham Wood
|44
|19
|15
|10
|59
|43
|16
|72
|5
|Fylde
|44
|20
|11
|13
|81
|55
|26
|71
|6
|Aldershot
|43
|19
|14
|10
|61
|49
|12
|71
|7
|Wrexham
|44
|17
|18
|9
|49
|38
|11
|69
|8
|Dover
|43
|18
|13
|12
|57
|40
|17
|67
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|42
|17
|16
|9
|57
|46
|11
|67
|10
|Bromley
|42
|17
|12
|13
|67
|50
|17
|63
|11
|Dag & Red
|42
|17
|11
|14
|62
|54
|8
|62
|12
|Maidenhead United
|42
|14
|13
|15
|57
|62
|-5
|55
|13
|Gateshead
|42
|12
|18
|12
|57
|46
|11
|54
|14
|Leyton Orient
|42
|14
|12
|16
|54
|53
|1
|54
|15
|Halifax
|44
|13
|15
|16
|48
|56
|-8
|54
|16
|Eastleigh
|43
|12
|17
|14
|61
|68
|-7
|53
|17
|Solihull Moors
|43
|13
|11
|19
|45
|54
|-9
|50
|18
|Maidstone United
|44
|12
|14
|18
|49
|63
|-14
|50
|19
|Hartlepool
|43
|12
|13
|18
|49
|61
|-12
|49
|20
|Woking
|44
|12
|9
|23
|52
|73
|-21
|45
|21
|Barrow
|42
|10
|14
|18
|48
|60
|-12
|44
|22
|Torquay
|43
|10
|10
|23
|40
|67
|-27
|40
|23
|Chester
|44
|7
|13
|24
|39
|75
|-36
|34
|24
|Guiseley
|41
|6
|12
|23
|35
|75
|-40
|30
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.