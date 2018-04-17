League Two
Accrington19:45Yeovil
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Yeovil Town

Line-ups

Accrington

  • 1Chapman
  • 26Johnson
  • 3Hughes
  • 2Dunne
  • 4Donacien
  • 7Clark
  • 28Conneely
  • 8Brown
  • 11McConville
  • 10Jackson
  • 29Kee

Substitutes

  • 5Richards-Everton
  • 6Nolan
  • 9Zanzala
  • 12Williams
  • 16Maxted
  • 17Esteves Sousa
  • 32Rodgers

Yeovil

  • 12Maddison
  • 23James
  • 17Sowunmi
  • 27Donnellan
  • 11Dickson
  • 15Green
  • 20Gobern
  • 6Wing
  • 7Khan
  • 18Fisher
  • 9Browne

Substitutes

  • 4Bird
  • 5Mugabi
  • 8Smith
  • 19Barnes
  • 21Seager
  • 24Phillips
  • 30Santos
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington41266968412784
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe422211976552177
4Notts County4320131066452173
5Exeter422271358481073
6Coventry422081453411268
7Mansfield4317161062481467
8Lincoln City4118131057431467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil411210195565-1046
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4198244372-2935
