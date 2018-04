Alexis Sanchez? Harry Kane? Antonio Valencia? Hugo Lloris? Who will you pick?

Manchester United face Tottenham in Saturday's FA Cup semi-final - but which players would make your combined XI?

Use the selector below to pick a formation and then choose your 11 players - you can also share it on social media.

Manchester United v Tottenham is live on BBC One, with kick-off at 17:15 BST.