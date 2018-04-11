Greg Taylor: Cambridge United defender signs new two-year deal

Greg Taylor (right) has previously played at full-back and in central midfield

Cambridge United defender Greg Taylor has signed a new two-year deal to keep him at the League Two club until 2020.

The 28-year-old centre-back has played 209 times for the U's since joining in 2013, helping them win promotion back into the Football League a year later.

"I'm happy to be here - it's a club that feels like home now," he said.

"The aim is to continue to play that central role in the back four going forwards, and I want to nail that down like I have done this season."

Taylor - whose previous deal was due to expire in the summer - has made 44 appearances this season for Cambridge, who are 14th in the table.