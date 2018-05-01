League One
Scunthorpe19:45Plymouth
Venue: Glanford Park

Scunthorpe United v Plymouth Argyle

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan452811688295995
2Blackburn452712680394193
3Shrewsbury452512860382287
4Rotherham452371572531976
5Charlton452011145850871
6Scunthorpe4418161062491370
7Plymouth441911145652468
8Peterborough4517131568581064
9Portsmouth45196205556-163
10Southend451711175862-462
11Bradford44187195565-1061
12Blackpool451515156054660
13Bristol Rovers451610196066-658
14Oxford Utd451511196064-456
15Doncaster441316155251155
16Fleetwood45159215768-1154
17Gillingham451217164553-853
18Walsall441312195263-1151
19Wimbledon441312194556-1151
20Oldham451116185673-1749
21Rochdale451018174857-948
22Northampton451210234175-3446
23MK Dons451012234269-2742
24Bury45811263969-3035
View full League One table

Top Stories