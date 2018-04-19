League One
Blackburn19:45Peterborough
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Peterborough United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wigan42279682275590
2Blackburn422512576373987
3Shrewsbury422410855352082
4Rotherham432271469511873
5Charlton431811145650665
6Scunthorpe4216161059491064
7Plymouth411810135348564
8Portsmouth43196185554163
9Peterborough4216131364521261
10Bradford41176185262-1057
11Blackpool431414155653356
12Bristol Rovers42168185862-456
13Doncaster411315135249354
14Fleetwood43159195762-554
15Southend421411174962-1353
16Gillingham431216154449-552
17Oxford Utd431311195763-650
18Wimbledon421310194253-1149
19Walsall421212185162-1148
20Oldham421114175468-1447
21Rochdale421016164553-846
22Northampton431110223974-3543
23MK Dons421012204261-1942
24Bury43710263768-3131
