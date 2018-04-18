Leicester City v Southampton

Mark Hughes (right) saw his Southampton side surrender a two-goal lead at home to Antonio Conte's Chelsea team on Saturday.

TEAM NEWS

Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel and Shinji Okazaki both face fitness tests after they were forced off against Burnley with ankle injuries.

Daniel Amartey may again miss out, but Wilfred Ndidi returns after suspension.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes has confirmed captain Steve Davis will travel to the King Power Stadium after an Achilles injury.

However, Mario Lemina and Sofiane Boufal will be absent along with the suspended Jack Stephens.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Leicester City manager Claude Puel on his former club: "Southampton is not my concern. I don't want to comment about Southampton.

"I can say I like a lot of people working at Southampton. I have a good relationship with a lot of players and people still there, but my focus is on Leicester and on this game.

"We want to defend our place in the top half of the table. We need to keep a serious ambition and defend our place because a lot of teams are close behind us. It is important for us to finish strongly and to prepare also for next season."

Southampton manager Mark Hughes: "We've got five games left where clearly we are up to the edge and that enables us to have a better focus in my view.

"The situation we're in, we need performances and points. I think the message (to the players) is to enjoy the challenge, it's not an easy situation but get out there and show people what you are about.

"I've been really pleased with how the players have reacted to my appointment and I think there's a real determination to retain our Premier League status."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester won the reverse fixture 4-1 and could complete a Premier League double over Southampton for the first time since 1999-00.

The Saints have won only one of their 11 Premier League away fixtures against the Foxes and are without a victory in four visits to the King Power Stadium.

Leicester City

Leicester have not won any of their last four home matches in the Premier League (D3, L1).

The Foxes are looking to avoid consecutive defeats at home for the first time since September.

They have failed to score in only two of their last 21 matches in all competitions.

Jamie Vardy has scored in eight of his last 10 Premier League appearances.

Vardy has been on the losing side in eight games this season when he has scored, a new Premier League record.

Southampton

Southampton are without a win in seven league games and have lost their last four in a row.

They are looking to avoid equalling their club record of five consecutive defeats in the top flight.

The Saints have lost consecutive Premier League games after scoring two or more goals for the first time.

They have conceded three goals in each of their last three away Premier League games - they last did so in four consecutive matches in October 2012.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 44% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.