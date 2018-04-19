Millwall v Fulham

Neil Harris's Millwall have picked up 39 Championship points in 2018 - only Slavisa Jokanovic's Fulham have amassed more since the turn of the year, taking 46

Millwall boss Neil Harris says Fulham will face a "cauldron of noise" in Friday's London derby at The Den.

Both sides are chasing promotion and are in fine form, with the Lions 17 league games unbeaten and Fulham unbeaten in 21 Championship matches.

The Whites are one point off the automatic promotion places, with Millwall in sixth.

Midfielder Ben Thompson (ankle) is a doubt for the hosts, while defender Byron Webster (knee) is out.

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic will be without forwards Floyd Ayite and Sheyi Ojo.

SAM's prediction Home win 28% Draw 27% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"The atmosphere will be electric and I can't want to see my players perform in that scenario; a cauldron of noise with so much at stake for both clubs.

"I'm extremely proud of what the players have done so far but when you have got three games to go it is one last big effort. Can we get enough points to get over the line and try and have a play-off campaign?

"Fulham are under pressure because they should be very close to that top two, if not in it.

"We have no expectation levels on us which means we can go and play with freedom, go and express ourselves and try and impose ourselves on the game."

Match facts