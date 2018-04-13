Video assistant referee: Premier League clubs vote against VAR for 2018-19

Media playback is not supported on this device FA Cup: Mata's goal ruled out by VAR at Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round

Premier League clubs have voted not to use the video assistant referee (VAR) system for next season.

The clubs agreed that advanced testing on the use of the video technology will continue to the end of 2018-19.

Premier League officials want the system to be implemented for FA Cup and League Cup matches again next term.

There were some notable high-profile problems with the new technology when it was used for matches in this season's FA Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device How does VAR work?

In Manchester United's victory at Huddersfield in the last 16 of the FA Cup, for example, a 'squiggly line' image was shown by broadcasters of Juan Mata's disallowed goal. Hawk-Eye said at the time a "technical error led to an incorrect graphic being provided" to broadcasters and was not used by the VAR.

Clubs also want improvement to communication inside the stadium and for TV viewers.

The decision not to bring in the system next season was made at a Premier League shareholders meeting in London on Friday, when all 20 member clubs voted.

A statement said the clubs "recognised and are grateful for the substantial developments made" by referees chief Mike Riley and his team.

BBC sports news correspondent Richard Conway explains the decision

The International Football Association Board (Ifab) is expected to approve VAR when it meets in Zurich, in time for this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Ifab technical director and former Premier League referee David Elleray said 40 countries were using, trialling or interested in VAR technology.

Germany and Italy introduced VAR across their top leagues this season.

In the Bundesliga, technical problems led to 47% of players wanting to abolish the system, according to a survey published in Kicker magazine in January.