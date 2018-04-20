Sunderland v Burton Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Sunderland defensive trio John O'Shea, Adam Matthews and Billy Jones are back in training after injury and could return for this vital relegation match.
But fellow defender Bryan Oviedo is set to miss out, as is Wales international midfielder Jonny Williams.
Burton Albion top scorer Lloyd Dyer is ruled out with a hamstring injury.
Tom Naylor, Damien McCrory, Marvin Sordell, Tom Flanagan, Ben Turner and Kyle McFadzean are all doubts, but striker Darren Bent is fit.
|Home win 50%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 24%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sunderland and Burton's only previous meeting was in November, with the Black Cats winning 2-0 at the Pirelli Stadium.
- Nigel Clough has only faced Chris Coleman away from home once previously as managers - a 1-0 win for Derby at Coventry City's Ricoh Arena in April 2010.
- Should Sunderland suffer relegation this weekend, they will become the first team to spend 10 consecutive seasons in the top-flight and then embark upon consecutive relegations to the third tier.
- Sunderland have kept the fewest clean sheets in the Championship this season (5). In fact, no side in England's top four tiers has kept fewer shutouts in league competition (level with Barnet, Bournemouth, Stoke and Northampton).
- Burton have lost just two of their nine previous Championship matches against teams starting the day in the bottom three (W4 D3), although one of those defeats was against Sunderland in November.
- Lucas Akins has been directly involved in a higher share of Burton's league goals this season than any other player (30%).