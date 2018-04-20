Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

From the section

Bersant Celina has scored seven goals for Ipswich this season

Ipswich Town winger Bersant Celina is fit to return after missing the defeat by Nottingham Forest through illness.

Defender Chris Smith could be given his debut.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) will not play as boss Steve Bruce manages his return from a long-term injury.

Captain John Terry is doubtful and is unlikely to be risked while full-back Alan Hutton (hamstring) will return to full training on Monday.

