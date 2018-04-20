Championship
Ipswich15:00Aston Villa
Venue: Portman Road

Ipswich Town v Aston Villa

Bersant Celina
Bersant Celina has scored seven goals for Ipswich this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Ipswich Town winger Bersant Celina is fit to return after missing the defeat by Nottingham Forest through illness.

Defender Chris Smith could be given his debut.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) will not play as boss Steve Bruce manages his return from a long-term injury.

Captain John Terry is doubtful and is unlikely to be risked while full-back Alan Hutton (hamstring) will return to full training on Monday.

SAM's prediction
Home win 19%Draw 24%Away win 57%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Ipswich are winless in six home matches against Villa in all competitions (D2 L4), with the previous two games ending goalless.
  • Villa have won eight of their last 11 games against the Tractor Boys in all competitions (D2 L1).
  • Steve Bruce, meanwhile, has won each of his last three visits to Portman Road in all competitions.
  • Ipswich Town have landed just 137 shots on target in the Championship this season, the third fewest after Bolton (135) and Burton (106).
  • Jack Grealish has been directly involved in a goal in each of his last three appearances, scoring two and assisting one.
  • After winning consecutive away games against Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland, Villa are without a win in their last three on the road (D1 L2).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
