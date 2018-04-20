Championship
Leeds15:00Barnsley
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v Barnsley

Pontus Jansson
Leeds defender Pontus Jansson has been booked 12 times this season
Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he missed their defeat at Aston Villa with concussion.

Full-back Gaetano Berardi is suspended for the rest of the season after receiving his third red card of the season against Sunderland.

Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful central defender Adam Jackson will be able to play despite going off in their 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers.

The Tykes could move out of the relegation zone with a win.

To do so, however, would require one or both of Bolton and Birmingham to do no better than draw against Wolves and Sheffield United respectively.

Match facts

  • Leeds are unbeaten in their last three home league games against Barnsley since losing 2-1 in November 2011.
  • Barnsley have not lost both league matches in a season against the Whites since the 1997-98 season in the Premier League.
  • Paul Heckingbottom took charge of Barnsley in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win for Leeds - the last manager to lose an English Football League fixture twice in a season as manager of both clubs was Paul Cook in 2012-13 as manager of Accrington and then Chesterfield.
  • Oli McBurnie has scored eight goals in 12 league starts for Barnsley since joining on loan. Only two players have netted more Championship goals since McBurnie's first Barnsley start on February 10th (Aleksandar Mitrovic 10 and Patrick Bamford nine).
  • Leeds have already conceded more league goals at Elland Road in nine matches in 2018 (17) than they did in 23 matches in 2017 (16).
  • Barnsley are winless in their last four away league games, losing each of the last three. They last lost four consecutively back in August 2017 (5).
  • No Championship team has won fewer points in 2018 than Leeds United (12).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

