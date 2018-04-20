Leeds United v Barnsley
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds United welcome back defender Pontus Jansson after he missed their defeat at Aston Villa with concussion.
Full-back Gaetano Berardi is suspended for the rest of the season after receiving his third red card of the season against Sunderland.
Barnsley boss Jose Morais is hopeful central defender Adam Jackson will be able to play despite going off in their 2-2 draw with Bolton Wanderers.
The Tykes could move out of the relegation zone with a win.
To do so, however, would require one or both of Bolton and Birmingham to do no better than draw against Wolves and Sheffield United respectively.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 39%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 33%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Leeds are unbeaten in their last three home league games against Barnsley since losing 2-1 in November 2011.
- Barnsley have not lost both league matches in a season against the Whites since the 1997-98 season in the Premier League.
- Paul Heckingbottom took charge of Barnsley in the reverse fixture, a 2-0 win for Leeds - the last manager to lose an English Football League fixture twice in a season as manager of both clubs was Paul Cook in 2012-13 as manager of Accrington and then Chesterfield.
- Oli McBurnie has scored eight goals in 12 league starts for Barnsley since joining on loan. Only two players have netted more Championship goals since McBurnie's first Barnsley start on February 10th (Aleksandar Mitrovic 10 and Patrick Bamford nine).
- Leeds have already conceded more league goals at Elland Road in nine matches in 2018 (17) than they did in 23 matches in 2017 (16).
- Barnsley are winless in their last four away league games, losing each of the last three. They last lost four consecutively back in August 2017 (5).
- No Championship team has won fewer points in 2018 than Leeds United (12).