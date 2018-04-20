Championship
Bristol City15:00Hull
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Hull City

Bristol City forward Bobby Reid
Bristol City forward Bobby Reid was named in the PFA Championship Team of the Year earlier this week
Bristol City forward Jamie Paterson is back in contention after illness.

Centre-back Bailey Wright is a doubt with the thigh injury which has kept him out of their past three games.

Hull boss Nigel Adkins must decide whether to recall fit-again forward Jarrod Bowen (foot) or stick with Kamil Grosicki in his starting line-up.

Midfielders Jackson Irvine and David Meyler, plus defender Michael Dawson, are among those other players pushing for recalls.

The Tigers are nine points clear of the relegation zone with three games remaining, although 22nd-placed Barnsley have a game in hand on the rest of the bottom seven.

Match facts

  • The Robins are winless in three home league matches against Hull (D2 L1) since a run of 12 consecutive wins between September 1971 and May 2011.
  • The Tigers' only defeat in their last eight games against Bristol City in all competitions (W4 D3) was in the reverse fixture this season, a 3-2 defeat at the KCOM Stadium.
  • Lee Johnson has won one and lost two of three previous meetings with Hull in all competitions, with those three games all against different managers (Alex Bruce, Mike Phelan and Leonid Slutsky).
  • Bristol City have lost three of their last four Championship games (W1), as many as in their previous 12 (W3 D6).
  • Hull are unbeaten in their last two away league games (W1 D1), netting seven goals in the process - the same total they had scored in their previous nine on the road.
  • Bristol City forward Bobby Reid has had a hand in 24 league goals this season (18 goals, 6 assists), more than any other Championship player.

Saturday 21st April 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

