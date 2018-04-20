Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Atdhe Nuhiu has made 35 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday will have Lucas Joao, Atdhe Nuhiu and Daniel Pudil all back from injury as they face Reading.

The trio are available having picked up knocks, although boss Jos Luhukay may name an unchanged side from the XI that beat Hull City on Saturday.

Reading are without defender Paul McShane and Tommy Elphick as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

McShane (groin) has not played since January, while Elphick (knee) only returned to training this week.

SAM's prediction Home win 44% Draw 28% Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts