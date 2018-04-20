Championship
Sheff Wed15:00Reading
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Reading

Atdhe Nuhiu has made 35 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season
Atdhe Nuhiu has made 35 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season
Follow live text commentary and BBC Final Score coverage from 14:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday will have Lucas Joao, Atdhe Nuhiu and Daniel Pudil all back from injury as they face Reading.

The trio are available having picked up knocks, although boss Jos Luhukay may name an unchanged side from the XI that beat Hull City on Saturday.

Reading are without defender Paul McShane and Tommy Elphick as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.

McShane (groin) has not played since January, while Elphick (knee) only returned to training this week.

SAM's prediction
Home win 44%Draw 28%Away win 28%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday have already beaten Reading at Hillsborough in 2018, winning 3-1 in the FA Cup in January.
  • The Royals have won one of their last five visits to Hillsborough in all competitions (D1 L3), winning 2-0 last season.
  • Only Leeds (14) have made more errors leading directly to goals this season in the Championship than Sheffield Wednesday (13).
  • The Owls have won four of their last six league games (L2), as many wins as they had mustered in their previous 26 combined.
  • Paul Clement has won two of his five league games in charge of Reading - his predecessor Jaap Stam won just two of his last 19 Championship matches.
  • The Royals are winless in six away league games (D1 L5), losing each of the last four. They last endured a longer losing streak back in December 2015 (6).

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC