Sheffield Wednesday v Reading
Sheffield Wednesday will have Lucas Joao, Atdhe Nuhiu and Daniel Pudil all back from injury as they face Reading.
The trio are available having picked up knocks, although boss Jos Luhukay may name an unchanged side from the XI that beat Hull City on Saturday.
Reading are without defender Paul McShane and Tommy Elphick as they look to pull away from the relegation zone.
McShane (groin) has not played since January, while Elphick (knee) only returned to training this week.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 44%
|Draw 28%
|Away win 28%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Sheffield Wednesday have already beaten Reading at Hillsborough in 2018, winning 3-1 in the FA Cup in January.
- The Royals have won one of their last five visits to Hillsborough in all competitions (D1 L3), winning 2-0 last season.
- Only Leeds (14) have made more errors leading directly to goals this season in the Championship than Sheffield Wednesday (13).
- The Owls have won four of their last six league games (L2), as many wins as they had mustered in their previous 26 combined.
- Paul Clement has won two of his five league games in charge of Reading - his predecessor Jaap Stam won just two of his last 19 Championship matches.
- The Royals are winless in six away league games (D1 L5), losing each of the last four. They last endured a longer losing streak back in December 2015 (6).