Brentford v Queens Park Rangers

Matt Smith is QPR's top scorer this season, with 10 goals

Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland is expected to be fit after an Achilles problem forced him off during Saturday's draw at Fulham.

Midfielder Alan Judge (hamstring) is a doubt while left-back Rico Henry (knee) remains sidelined.

Alex Baptiste (knee) and Jack Robinson (illness) are doubts for QPR, while fellow defender Nedum Onuoha is banned.

Grant Hall (knee) and Joel Lynch (hamstring) are out, with David Wheeler (ankle) a long-term absentee.

SAM's prediction Home win 65% Draw 21% Away win 14%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts