Brentford v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland is expected to be fit after an Achilles problem forced him off during Saturday's draw at Fulham.
Midfielder Alan Judge (hamstring) is a doubt while left-back Rico Henry (knee) remains sidelined.
Alex Baptiste (knee) and Jack Robinson (illness) are doubts for QPR, while fellow defender Nedum Onuoha is banned.
Grant Hall (knee) and Joel Lynch (hamstring) are out, with David Wheeler (ankle) a long-term absentee.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 65%
|Draw 21%
|Away win 14%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- The Bees have won three of their last four matches against QPR in all competitions (D1).
- The Hoops have won one of their previous eight league visits to Griffin Park (D3 L4), winning 2-1 in April 2003 with goals from Danny Shittu and Marc Bircham.
- No Championship team has dropped more points from leading positions this season than Brentford (24), including dropping two points in the reverse fixture against QPR at Loftus Road.
- QPR have won just two of their last 24 London derbies away from home in league competition (D3 L19), beating Chelsea in January 2013 and Fulham in October 2016.
- Neal Maupay, who has scored in three of his last four appearances, has scored seven goals in 16 Championship games in 2018, compared to just five in 24 in 2017.
- Matt Smith has been directly involved in more league goals this season than he has in any other previous campaign in the English Football League (10 goals, 9 assists).