Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Despite his injury, Ivan Cavaleiro (centre) joined in with Wolves' promotion celebrations following Sunday's win over Birmingham

Bolton have an unchanged squad to choose from as they bid to move clear of the Championship relegation zone when they face already-promoted Wolves.

The hosts will start two points above third-from-bottom Barnsley.

Wolves were promoted on 14 April and require one point from their final three games to be crowned champions.

Benik Afobe and Leo Bonatini are on standby to start in place of Ivan Cavaleiro, who injured his hamstring against Birmingham City on Sunday.

SAM's prediction Home win 24% Draw 25% Away win 51%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts