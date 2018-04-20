Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
Bolton have an unchanged squad to choose from as they bid to move clear of the Championship relegation zone when they face already-promoted Wolves.
The hosts will start two points above third-from-bottom Barnsley.
Wolves were promoted on 14 April and require one point from their final three games to be crowned champions.
Benik Afobe and Leo Bonatini are on standby to start in place of Ivan Cavaleiro, who injured his hamstring against Birmingham City on Sunday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 24%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 51%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Bolton are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches against Wolves in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup in January 1999 (W6 D4).
- Wolves are looking to complete an English Football League double over the Trotters for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
- Zach Clough scored three goals in two Championship appearances against Wolves for Bolton, with all three goals coming at the Macron Stadium.
- Wolves need just five points from their last three games to become the seventh second-tier side to win 100+ points in a single season (adjusting 3 points/win). In only one previous season have the Black Country side won 100+ points in a single season (103 in 2013-14 in the third tier).
- Phil Parkinson has lost his last four league matches against Wolves, last beating them in his first meeting against them in November 2006 as Hull manager.
- Two of the five Championship players to provide 10+ assists this season play for Wolves (Barry Douglas 14, Ivan Cavaleiro 12).