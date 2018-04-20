Championship
Bolton15:00Wolves
Venue: Macron Stadium

Bolton Wanderers v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Ivan Cavaleiro
Despite his injury, Ivan Cavaleiro (centre) joined in with Wolves' promotion celebrations following Sunday's win over Birmingham
Bolton have an unchanged squad to choose from as they bid to move clear of the Championship relegation zone when they face already-promoted Wolves.

The hosts will start two points above third-from-bottom Barnsley.

Wolves were promoted on 14 April and require one point from their final three games to be crowned champions.

Benik Afobe and Leo Bonatini are on standby to start in place of Ivan Cavaleiro, who injured his hamstring against Birmingham City on Sunday.

Match facts

  • Bolton are unbeaten in their last 10 home matches against Wolves in all competitions since a 2-1 defeat in the FA Cup in January 1999 (W6 D4).
  • Wolves are looking to complete an English Football League double over the Trotters for the first time since the 1993-94 season.
  • Zach Clough scored three goals in two Championship appearances against Wolves for Bolton, with all three goals coming at the Macron Stadium.
  • Wolves need just five points from their last three games to become the seventh second-tier side to win 100+ points in a single season (adjusting 3 points/win). In only one previous season have the Black Country side won 100+ points in a single season (103 in 2013-14 in the third tier).
  • Phil Parkinson has lost his last four league matches against Wolves, last beating them in his first meeting against them in November 2006 as Hull manager.
  • Two of the five Championship players to provide 10+ assists this season play for Wolves (Barry Douglas 14, Ivan Cavaleiro 12).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wolves43298678364295
2Cardiff42258964352983
3Fulham432313773423182
4Aston Villa4323101067402779
5Middlesbrough432091461421969
6Millwall4318151055401569
7Derby4218141061431868
8Preston431715115445966
9Sheff Utd43199155850866
10Brentford4317141259481165
11Bristol City4317141260501065
12Ipswich43168195154-356
13Norwich431414154654-856
14Leeds43159195461-754
15QPR431411185465-1153
16Sheff Wed431214175159-850
17Nottm Forest42147214560-1549
18Hull431114186462247
19Reading431013204863-1543
20Bolton43913213666-3040
21Birmingham43117253263-3140
22Barnsley42814204463-1938
23Burton43811243378-4535
24Sunderland43616214776-2934
View full Championship table

