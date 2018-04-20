Preston North End v Norwich City
Championship
Preston North End top scorer Sean Maguire will be assessed before Alex Neil's side take on his former club Norwich City at Deepdale.
Maguire (hamstring) missed their win at Queens Park Rangers, and will face a fitness test ahead of the game.
Norwich forward Marley Watkins has returned to training after an illness and may be considered for selection.
Midfielders Marco Stiepermann (hernia) and Matt Jarvis (ankle) are both nearing returns to action.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 54%
|Draw 25%
|Away win 21%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Preston have lost each of their last two home league matches against Norwich, losing 3-1 last season.
- That win for Norwich at Deepdale last season is their only win in their last five matches against them in all competitions (D2 L2).
- Preston have won a league-high 19 points from losing positions this season, following comeback wins in each of their last two games.
- James Maddison has been directly involved in 48% of Norwich's goals this season - the highest share by a player in the Championship.
- Preston have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last 10 home league games - their longest run without a shutout since a 13-game streak ending August 2011.
- Norwich have only lost two of their last 10 away league games (W3 D5 L2), but are winless in each of the last six.