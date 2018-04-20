Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest

Daryl Murphy has not played since the 0-0 draw with Sheffield United on 17 March

Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba is likely to be fit after a groin injury as the Bluebirds look to strengthen their case for automatic promotion.

Midfielder Joe Ralls is in contention having missed eight games with a hamstring problem and defender Jazz Richards [ankle] is close to a return.

Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy is training again after a calf injury.

Defender Joe Worrall and midfielder David Vaughan are out and boss Aitor Karanka has said he will make changes.

Cardiff are without Nottingham Forest loanees Armand Traore and Jamie Ward, while Forest are unable to field Cardiff loan midfielder Lee Tomlin.

SAM's prediction Home win 67% Draw 20% Away win 13%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

