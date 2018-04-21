Shrewsbury Town v Bury
-
- From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Wigan
|42
|27
|9
|6
|82
|27
|55
|90
|2
|Blackburn
|43
|26
|12
|5
|79
|38
|41
|90
|3
|Shrewsbury
|42
|24
|10
|8
|55
|35
|20
|82
|4
|Rotherham
|43
|22
|7
|14
|69
|51
|18
|73
|5
|Charlton
|43
|18
|11
|14
|56
|50
|6
|65
|6
|Scunthorpe
|42
|16
|16
|10
|59
|49
|10
|64
|7
|Plymouth
|41
|18
|10
|13
|53
|48
|5
|64
|8
|Portsmouth
|43
|19
|6
|18
|55
|54
|1
|63
|9
|Peterborough
|43
|16
|13
|14
|65
|55
|10
|61
|10
|Bradford
|41
|17
|6
|18
|52
|62
|-10
|57
|11
|Blackpool
|43
|14
|14
|15
|56
|53
|3
|56
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|42
|16
|8
|18
|58
|62
|-4
|56
|13
|Doncaster
|41
|13
|15
|13
|52
|49
|3
|54
|14
|Fleetwood
|43
|15
|9
|19
|57
|62
|-5
|54
|15
|Southend
|42
|14
|11
|17
|49
|62
|-13
|53
|16
|Gillingham
|43
|12
|16
|15
|44
|49
|-5
|52
|17
|Oxford Utd
|43
|13
|11
|19
|57
|63
|-6
|50
|18
|Wimbledon
|42
|13
|10
|19
|42
|53
|-11
|49
|19
|Walsall
|42
|12
|12
|18
|51
|62
|-11
|48
|20
|Oldham
|42
|11
|14
|17
|54
|68
|-14
|47
|21
|Rochdale
|42
|10
|16
|16
|45
|53
|-8
|46
|22
|Northampton
|43
|11
|10
|22
|39
|74
|-35
|43
|23
|MK Dons
|42
|10
|12
|20
|42
|61
|-19
|42
|24
|Bury
|43
|7
|10
|26
|37
|68
|-31
|31
