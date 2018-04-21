Forest Green Rovers v Chesterfield
-
- From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Accrington
|42
|27
|6
|9
|70
|41
|29
|87
|2
|Luton
|43
|24
|11
|8
|90
|44
|46
|83
|3
|Wycombe
|43
|22
|12
|9
|76
|55
|21
|78
|4
|Exeter
|43
|23
|7
|13
|60
|49
|11
|76
|5
|Notts County
|43
|20
|13
|10
|66
|45
|21
|73
|6
|Coventry
|43
|21
|8
|14
|56
|42
|14
|71
|7
|Lincoln City
|42
|18
|14
|10
|57
|43
|14
|68
|8
|Mansfield
|43
|17
|16
|10
|62
|48
|14
|67
|9
|Swindon
|43
|19
|7
|17
|64
|64
|0
|64
|10
|Carlisle
|43
|16
|14
|13
|58
|51
|7
|62
|11
|Colchester
|43
|16
|13
|14
|52
|49
|3
|61
|12
|Newport
|41
|14
|15
|12
|51
|52
|-1
|57
|13
|Crawley
|43
|16
|9
|18
|54
|61
|-7
|57
|14
|Cambridge
|42
|15
|12
|15
|46
|55
|-9
|57
|15
|Stevenage
|44
|13
|13
|18
|57
|63
|-6
|52
|16
|Cheltenham
|43
|13
|12
|18
|62
|61
|1
|51
|17
|Crewe
|43
|14
|5
|24
|57
|73
|-16
|47
|18
|Yeovil
|42
|12
|10
|20
|55
|67
|-12
|46
|19
|Port Vale
|43
|11
|13
|19
|47
|59
|-12
|46
|20
|Morecambe
|42
|9
|17
|16
|41
|54
|-13
|44
|21
|Forest Green
|42
|12
|7
|23
|49
|70
|-21
|43
|22
|Grimsby
|43
|10
|12
|21
|36
|65
|-29
|42
|23
|Barnet
|43
|9
|10
|24
|40
|65
|-25
|37
|24
|Chesterfield
|42
|9
|8
|25
|44
|74
|-30
|35
