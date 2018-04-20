Barnet v Newport County

Barnet beat Newport 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Rodney Parade in November

Barnet will be hoping to close the gap on Grimsby and continue their recent upturn of form against Newport County.

Shawn McCoulsky's heart conditions has ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Mark O'Brien and Paul Hayes are both available after recent injury.

Dave Tarpey resumed training for Barnet this week after six months sidelined but he is unlikely to be risked whilst Mauro Vilhete could feature.

Barnet are five point from safety with five games remaining, Newport are 12th.