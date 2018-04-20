League Two
Barnet15:00Newport
Venue: The Hive Stadium

Barnet v Newport County

Ben Tozer of Newport County
Barnet beat Newport 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Rodney Parade in November

Barnet will be hoping to close the gap on Grimsby and continue their recent upturn of form against Newport County.

Shawn McCoulsky's heart conditions has ruled him out for the rest of the season, but Mark O'Brien and Paul Hayes are both available after recent injury.

Dave Tarpey resumed training for Barnet this week after six months sidelined but he is unlikely to be risked whilst Mauro Vilhete could feature.

Barnet are five point from safety with five games remaining, Newport are 12th.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 21st April 2018

  • BarnetBarnet15:00NewportNewport County
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00LutonLuton Town
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00Port ValePort Vale
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Accrington42276970412987
2Luton432411890444683
3Wycombe432212976552178
4Exeter432371360491176
5Notts County4320131066452173
6Lincoln City4218141057431468
7Coventry422081453411268
8Mansfield4317161062481467
9Swindon43197176464064
10Carlisle431614135851762
11Colchester431613145249361
12Newport411415125152-157
13Crawley43169185461-757
14Cambridge421512154655-957
15Stevenage431313175660-452
16Cheltenham431312186261151
17Crewe43145245773-1647
18Yeovil421210205567-1246
19Port Vale431113194759-1246
20Morecambe42917164154-1344
21Forest Green42127234970-2143
22Grimsby431012213665-2942
23Barnet43910244065-2537
24Chesterfield4298254474-3035
View full League Two table

Top Stories