Ross County v Motherwell

Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell travel to take on Ross County

Ross County have captain Andrew Davies back from suspension for Saturday's Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

Jason Naismith has recovered from a knock while Greg Tansey is pushing for a comeback but Sean Kelly remains out.

Scottish Cup finalists Motherwell face a striker shortage with Nadir Ciftci and George Newell injured and Ryan Bowman doubtful.

Young forward James Scott is added to the squad while captain Carl McHugh returns from suspension.

Peter Hartley is expected to return to training while long-term absentees Craig Tanner and Ellis Plummer remain sidelined.

MATCH STATS

Ross County have failed to score in two of their three league matches against Motherwell this campaign, having scored in each of their previous 15 games against the Steelmen in the top flight.

Motherwell have lost just one of their past four trips to Ross County in the Scottish Premiership, however that defeat did come in their last visit to Victoria Park back in November.

County have won just two of their past 20 Premiership games.

Motherwell are winless in their past five league games, failing to score in four of those matches.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Ross County midfielder Christopher Routis: "We look stronger as a team now. We have changed the shape a little bit and I think the desire has changed. We believe we can come back and get out of relegation.

"I think that's one part of the desire and we are going to keep it that way for the last five games because we are probably going to have five cup finals.

"We are going to try everything and the desire of Ross County needs to be stronger than Motherwell."

Motherwell midfielder Andy Rose: "We are a close-knit group but there is competition.

"I'm sure a lot of the fans can look at our team and probably pick three or four different starting line-ups. That's what you want, every player becomes better and develops through a high level of competition and intensity in training.

"Training here at Motherwell under Stephen Robinson has probably been the most intense training structure I have ever seen. It's absolutely brilliant, it's really tough and demanding. And we are able to play in big, big matches that you are able to remember for the rest of your lives.

"Everybody wants a shirt in the final and every training session and match leading up to the final will determine that.

"We are all pushing and all really excited for each other when someone does well, and now it's about all of us doing everything we can to drive each other and make sure we have got a shirt for that cup final."