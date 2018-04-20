Kilmarnock v Aberdeen

Aberdeen knocked Kilmarnock out of this season's Scottish Cup

Kilmarnock have lost winger Rory McKenzie for the final few weeks of the season because of a knee injury but he is expected back for pre-season.

Jordan Jones and Youssouf Mulumbu are doubts against Aberdeen on Saturday.

Captain Graeme Shinnie and team-mates Shay Logan and Kenny McLean return from suspension for the Dons.

Andrew Considine is banned, Michael Devlin and Chidi Nwakali are injured and Niall McGinn and Gary Mackay-Steven are doubtful.

Steven Smith and Gordon Greer remain out for Killie.

MATCH STATS

Kilmarnock have lost 15 of their past 16 top-flight matches against Aberdeen and are winless in 17 games against the Dons.

Aberdeen have won each of their past seven trips to Killie in the Scottish Premiership, keeping four clean sheets during this period.

Kilmarnock are enjoying a six-game winning streak in the Premiership - the longest current run in the competition.

Aberdeen have failed to score in five of their previous seven league games away from home.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke: "In the last two cup games we played against Aberdeen there was nothing between the two teams.

"Aberdeen won the penalty kick competition and went through to the [Scottish Cup] semi-final. We were disappointed to go out but you can't look back, you have to look forward.

"There was nothing between the teams in those games.

"If we get the bounce of the ball, the breaks at the right time tomorrow there is no reason why we can't beat Aberdeen."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "The fact that we're still in the fight for second and the fact that we are joint-second in the league at the minute suggests and illustrates that a lot of good work's been done.

"We shouldn't forget that, and I think as disappointing as last week was [the 3-0 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Motherwell], I feel the full weight of responsibility when we don't get to cup finals.

"I also know that this is a very important stage for us and we've still got a lot to play for. It's my job and the players' job to fight tooth and nail exactly for that.

"When people are giving you a kicking we fight back and show that honesty and show that extra motivation to find it within ourselves to go and finish the season strong.

"I'm getting back three strong characters and I think that helps. Players are influenced by good players and there's no doubting the players we didn't have last week have been hugely influential in my team over the past few seasons."