Partick Thistle v Hamilton Academical

Bottom side Thistle are five points behind Hamilton

Stuart Bannigan is the only absentee for Premiership bottom side Partick Thistle as they host Hamilton Academical on Saturday.

Hamilton boss Martin Canning will assess defender Georgios Sarris after he joined training during the week following a knock.

David Templeton made a successful return from injury as a substitute last week and is likely to start.

However, Alex Gogic and Darren Jamieson remain long-term absentees for Accies.

MATCH STATS

Hamilton are winless in their past six trips to Partick Thistle in the top flight, losing the last two without scoring.

The Jags have now gone nine top-flight matches without a victory - the longest current winless streak in the competition.

However, Hamilton have lost five consecutive matches in the Scottish Premiership - the last side to lose six on the bounce was also Hamilton back in October.

Partick's Conor Sammon has scored more goals against Hamilton (six) than any other Premiership side.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Partick Thistle forward Kris Doolan: "We know we have underperformed from start to finish, which is why we are in this position.

"The leagues don't lie, we are where we deserve to be but now we have five games and they are winnable for us.

"We have three home games and we should go in with confidence, it is a mini-league now and that's the joy of the split. We need to try and get as many points from this 'mini-league' as we can.

"For neutrals, this is probably what keeps them entertained, but from our point of view we have to rescue this club because so far we have got into a terrible position and it's only us that can put it right.

"Everybody is hurting but we have to be able to forget that, start afresh in these five games and start from zero points and see where we get."

Hamilton Academical goalkeeper Gary Woods: "There is still a bit of daylight between us and the bottom two, but it's up to us not to be complacent and think it's all done because there is a four or five-point difference.

"I think the split has worked out in a good way for us. We play [the bottom] two first so if we get the results needed, it's all but done. We need to start off positively by winning on Saturday and then take care of Ross County after.

"We are in the driving seat and we need to make sure it stays that way.

"They can't really afford a defeat against us but we are all down there for the same reason.

"This game is not going to come down to form, it's who turns up on the day because teams are fighting for their lives."