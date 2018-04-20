Dundee v St Johnstone

Dundee lost 4-0 at home to St Johnstone in March

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Dundee have almost a full squad to choose from for Saturday's Scottish Premiership meeting with St Johnstone.

Darren O'Dea and Paul McGowan have recovered from knocks but Matthew Henvey and Marcus Haber remain out.

St Johnstone will be without midfielder Murray Davidson, who will serve a two-game ban after collecting 13 bookings this season.

Manager Tommy Wright will be able to call upon Zander Clark, who returns after suspension.

Dundee boss Neil McCann serves a one-match touchline ban.

MATCH STATS

Dundee have won four of their past five Scottish Premiership matches against St Johnstone on home soil, however their one defeat during that spell came in the most recent meeting between the two sides in March.

Saints have scored more goals against Dundee (six) than any other side in the competition this campaign.

Dundee have failed to score in five of their past six league games.

St Johnstone have won just one of their past seven league games away from home - against Dundee.

PRE-MATCH VIEWS

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "I think our fans will get behind us tomorrow, because they know how important it is.

"We have got a cushion [of four points] on the teams below us.

"In the last three games there has been a huge amount of evidence that we are a good side and, at our best, we are a match for anyone."

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig: "Dundee will be a good game, getting back up to Dens where we have had two good games this season already in terms of goals and atmosphere and everything that has happened.

"We are looking forward to it and hoping to finish the season as strongly as possible and win as many games as we can.

"It's an important game for Dundee and where they want to be in the league.

"The fans really enjoyed the last result up at Dens [winning 4-0], and off the back of everything that happened there might be a few more fans wanting to go to that game this time."