Women's Super League 1
Yeovil Town Ladies15:00Arsenal Women
Venue: Woodspring Stadium

Yeovil Town Ladies v Arsenal Women

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies149503592632
2Man City Women1392236132329
3Arsenal Women1273225131224
4Liverpool Ladies138052617924
5B'ham City Ladies147252215723
6Reading Women1464431171422
7Sunderland Ladies134181131-2013
8Everton Ladies123181417-310
9Bristol City Women12219531-267
10Yeovil Town Ladies130112042-421
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport