Watford v Crystal Palace

Wilfried Zaha has scored three goals in his last two league matches for Crystal Palace

TEAM NEWS

Watford's Sebastian Prodl is likely to miss out because of a stomach virus, but three unnamed players who have also been ill are expected to be fit.

Jose Holebas returns from a back problem but Gerard Deulofeu has had a throat infection and is still recovering from a foot injury.

Crystal Palace forward Christian Benteke returned from injury as a substitute last week and may start.

Jeffrey Schlupp is back in training after an ankle injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Last week's vital win over Brighton leaves Crystal Palace with a five-point cushion above the trap door as they head to Vicarage Road to face slumping opponents who've managed only one point from the last five league games.

"The last meeting between the teams in December ended with Palace climbing out of the relegation zone for the first time all season following a dramatic late turnaround and stoppage-time winner.

"They'll have high hopes of getting something here too, with Watford in the depths of another spring slump, just like last year, and on a pitch where Palace have managed three wins and three draws in their last half dozen visits."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "In the last five games football has been cruel to us. We made mistakes but we have had good performances and in this moment we are confident we will be able to get a better result from the next game and we are working with that mentality."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "If we are to survive it is because we get more points over these last four games. We are capable of getting points in all of the remaining games. We are focused on Watford.

"It's an unbelievably important month. The players have dragged themselves to a position where safety is in touching distance. We can't let it slip."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Palace are a good watch and like to take teams on, so I am going to go for an Eagles win here.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's Premier League and FA Cup predictions v BBC Asian Network DJ Noreen Khan

Think you can do better than Lawro? Predict the score for this match and the rest of this round's Premier League fixtures in our Predictor game

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their last eight matches against Watford in all competitions (W5, D2).

The Eagles are unbeaten in their last six games at Vicarage Road, and have lost just once in the past 12 league visits.

Palace have scored in 15 successive matches against the Hornets in all competitions.

Watford

Watford have claimed only one point from the last 15 on offer, conceding 15 goals in the process.

They have lost an unprecedented four Premier League games this season after conceding in the 90th minute or later, including the reverse fixture and last week's defeat at Huddersfield.

Watford, along with Bournemouth, have the worst home defensive record in the division this season. Both teams have conceded 30 goals.

A league-high 33 goals have been scored in the last 15 minutes of matches involving Watford.

Roberto Pereyra has scored three goals in his last five home games, including in each of the last two home fixtures.

Troy Deeney has scored three of Watford's four Premier League goals against Palace.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have taken seven points from the last four games, having previously claimed just two points from seven fixtures.

Palace didn't manage a goal in their opening eight away fixtures but on Saturday they can equal their Premier League club record of scoring in 10 successive matches on the road.

There have been 22 goals in their last six league matches, an average of 3.6 per game.

Wilfried Zaha has scored 20 Premier League goals for Crystal Palace, behind only Chris Armstrong (23) and Andrew Johnson (21). He could score in three successive Premier League appearances for the first time.

Palace have lost all nine fixtures this season in which Zaha did not play.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 36% Probability of away win: 36%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.