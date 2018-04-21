Eastleigh v Macclesfield Town
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 13Flitney
- 2Hoyte
- 5Johnson
- 19Hollands
- 10Yeates
- 7Wood
- 12Broom
- 24Miley
- 26Matthews
- 11Zebroski
- 9McCallum
Substitutes
- 3Green
- 4Togwell
- 15Obileye
- 22Boyce
- 25Williamson
Macclesfield
- 1Jalal
- 2Hodgkiss
- 3Fitzpatrick
- 16Hancox
- 5Pilkington
- 4Lowe
- 17Evans
- 18Whitehead
- 23Whitaker
- 13Blissett
- 8Marsh
Substitutes
- 9Wilson
- 12Ramsbottom
- 15Kennedy
- 19De Girolamo
- 20Burgess
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match report to follow.