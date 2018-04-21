National League
Eastleigh12:30Macclesfield
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Macclesfield Town

Line-ups

Eastleigh

  • 13Flitney
  • 2Hoyte
  • 5Johnson
  • 19Hollands
  • 10Yeates
  • 7Wood
  • 12Broom
  • 24Miley
  • 26Matthews
  • 11Zebroski
  • 9McCallum

Substitutes

  • 3Green
  • 4Togwell
  • 15Obileye
  • 22Boyce
  • 25Williamson

Macclesfield

  • 1Jalal
  • 2Hodgkiss
  • 3Fitzpatrick
  • 16Hancox
  • 5Pilkington
  • 4Lowe
  • 17Evans
  • 18Whitehead
  • 23Whitaker
  • 13Blissett
  • 8Marsh

Substitutes

  • 9Wilson
  • 12Ramsbottom
  • 15Kennedy
  • 19De Girolamo
  • 20Burgess
Referee:
Carl Brook

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4323101074423279
3Aldershot4420141062491374
4Sutton United4421101364521273
5Boreham Wood4419151059431672
6Fylde4420111381552671
7Ebbsfleet431816958461270
8Wrexham441718949381169
9Dover4418131357411667
10Bromley4318121370511966
11Dag & Red441811156860865
12Maidenhead United431513155963-458
13Gateshead4312181357471054
14Leyton Orient431412175454054
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh441217156169-853
17Hartlepool441313185061-1152
18Solihull Moors431311194554-950
19Maidstone United441214184963-1450
20Barrow431114184960-1147
21Woking44129235273-2145
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley43612253881-4330
