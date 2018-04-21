National League
Chester15:00Maidstone United
Venue: Swansway Chester Stadium

Chester v Maidstone United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Macclesfield442511863461786
2Tranmere4323101074423279
3Aldershot4420141062491374
4Sutton United4421101364521273
5Boreham Wood4419151059431672
6Fylde4420111381552671
7Ebbsfleet431816958461270
8Wrexham441718949381169
9Dover4418131357411667
10Bromley4318121370511966
11Dag & Red441811156860865
12Maidenhead United431513155963-458
13Gateshead4312181357471054
14Leyton Orient431412175454054
15Halifax441315164856-854
16Eastleigh441217156169-853
17Hartlepool441313185061-1152
18Solihull Moors431311194554-950
19Maidstone United441214184963-1450
20Barrow431114184960-1147
21Woking44129235273-2145
22Torquay431010234067-2740
23Chester44713243975-3634
24Guiseley43612253881-4330
Top Stories